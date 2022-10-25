Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy program returns after taking two-year hiatus
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Once a week, residents and people who work in Perrysburg spend their evenings at the Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy. The first half of the night consists of a classroom portion, while the other half is hands-on. Ad this week, participants are learning about gun safety. The...
Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
Findlay mental health, substance abuse clinic to expand with federal grant
FINDLAY, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind mental health program in Ohio just got federal funding to expand services in the Findlay area. For the last two years, the Family Resource Center in Findlay has been running the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic using federal funding. The specialized clinic offers a...
13abc.com
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A 5-year-old goes missing from Longfellow Elementary School. While the little boy was found a mile away from the school. Local residents are questioning how school administrators were unaware of the child’s whereabouts. Witnesses said the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping...
wlen.com
Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen
Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
sent-trib.com
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
athleticbusiness.com
School Board Examining Coach Hierarchy and Pay Policy
A policy regulating hierarchy and pay structures of coaching staffs in the Hancock County (W.V.) Schools may be under review by the school board. As reported by the Herald-Star of Steubenville, Ohio, the board on Monday discussed Policy GEA, which focuses on athletic coaches. “I’ve been getting a lot of...
$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
Findlay Culver's promotes inclusive hiring
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Culver's in Findlay looks just like any other successful restaurant. There are happy customers, busy drive-thru lines and hard-working employees. But, not every employee is a "typical hire" and co-owner Danielle Doxsey said that was intentional. Doxsey said the restaurant makes an effort to hire...
Hundreds turn out to enjoy great weather, 5K and 8 miler fundraiser at Secor Metropark
SYLVANIA, Ohio — More than 200 runners and walkers laced up their shoes and enjoyed the warmth for the annual Falling Leaves 8 miler and 5K at Secor Metropark on Sunday. The race is put on by the Toledo Road Runner Club with all money raised going to help Guatemalan communities in need.
thetoledojournal.com
The Barnhill’s first family reunion held on Labor Day Weekend
The location was convenient and wonderful, the weather was great, the time was right, and the turnout was substantial. A lot of people showed up with the majority of them being relatives, who took part in the Barnhill Family Reunion, over the Labor Day weekend. The reunion took place at the shelter house at Walbridge Park on Saturday September 3, 2022.
Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows
Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
Toledo hospitals seeing uptick in RSV cases amid nationwide surge
TOLEDO, Ohio — Like much of the United States, children's hospitals in northwest Ohio are seeing an uptick in RSV cases. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It's a common respiratory illness, but potentially dangerous for young children. However, Nationwide Children's Hospital in Toledo says the virus is spreading...
sent-trib.com
Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
sent-trib.com
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio. A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0