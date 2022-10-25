ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm,"  said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
DUNDEE, MI
wlen.com

Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen

Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
TECUMSEH, MI
sent-trib.com

Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities

MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
MILLBURY, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022

Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
TOLEDO, OH
athleticbusiness.com

School Board Examining Coach Hierarchy and Pay Policy

A policy regulating hierarchy and pay structures of coaching staffs in the Hancock County (W.V.) Schools may be under review by the school board. As reported by the Herald-Star of Steubenville, Ohio, the board on Monday discussed Policy GEA, which focuses on athletic coaches. “I’ve been getting a lot of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay Culver's promotes inclusive hiring

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Culver's in Findlay looks just like any other successful restaurant. There are happy customers, busy drive-thru lines and hard-working employees. But, not every employee is a "typical hire" and co-owner Danielle Doxsey said that was intentional. Doxsey said the restaurant makes an effort to hire...
FINDLAY, OH
thetoledojournal.com

The Barnhill’s first family reunion held on Labor Day Weekend

The location was convenient and wonderful, the weather was great, the time was right, and the turnout was substantial. A lot of people showed up with the majority of them being relatives, who took part in the Barnhill Family Reunion, over the Labor Day weekend. The reunion took place at the shelter house at Walbridge Park on Saturday September 3, 2022.
WALBRIDGE, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows

Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo hospitals seeing uptick in RSV cases amid nationwide surge

TOLEDO, Ohio — Like much of the United States, children's hospitals in northwest Ohio are seeing an uptick in RSV cases. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It's a common respiratory illness, but potentially dangerous for young children. However, Nationwide Children's Hospital in Toledo says the virus is spreading...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties

SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards

PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio. A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy