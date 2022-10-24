ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA men’s soccer to start 4-game road series with kickoff against Rutgers

This post was updated Oct. 27 at 10:18 p.m. The Bruins will travel across the country to kick off a four-game road slate to wrap up their regular season. UCLA men’s soccer (8-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) will play against Rutgers (8-3-5, 4-2-2 Big 10) on Saturday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. The blue and gold will be tasked with stopping forward MD Myers, who is tied for the NCAA lead in goals scored with 13 on the season.
Men’s tennis falls short of securing singles title at ITA Southwest Regionals

This post was updated Oct. 27 at 8:35 p.m. Three Bruins secured round of 16 spots this past weekend while collecting wins against multiple top-50 opponents. UCLA men’s tennis competed in the ITA Southwest Regional Championships over the weekend at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center, where one Bruin reached the final round of the men’s singles tournament.
UCLA alumnus Dr. Jennifer Woo receives inaugural Advanced ACHD Fellows Grant

A UCLA alumnus was the inaugural recipient of a grant in September to advance the treatment of heart defects present at birth. Dr. Jennifer Woo, who graduated from the David Geffen School of Medicine, received the Advanced ACHD Fellows Grant from the Heartfelt Dreams Foundation. The foundation provides assistance to congenital heart defect patients, their families and the medical professionals who care for these patients, said CEO and cofounder Eric Ankerud.
University of California confirms 4-year contract with Teamsters Local 2010

The University of California and the Teamsters Local 2010 union confirmed a four-year contract Monday. Teamsters Local 2010 represents employees at higher education institutions in California in bargaining for better wages and working conditions, according to their website. More than 13,000 UC employees – such as clerical, skilled trade and administrative workers – are members of the union.
