This post was updated Oct. 27 at 10:18 p.m. The Bruins will travel across the country to kick off a four-game road slate to wrap up their regular season. UCLA men’s soccer (8-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) will play against Rutgers (8-3-5, 4-2-2 Big 10) on Saturday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. The blue and gold will be tasked with stopping forward MD Myers, who is tied for the NCAA lead in goals scored with 13 on the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO