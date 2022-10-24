Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer to start 4-game road series with kickoff against Rutgers
This post was updated Oct. 27 at 10:18 p.m. The Bruins will travel across the country to kick off a four-game road slate to wrap up their regular season. UCLA men’s soccer (8-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) will play against Rutgers (8-3-5, 4-2-2 Big 10) on Saturday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. The blue and gold will be tasked with stopping forward MD Myers, who is tied for the NCAA lead in goals scored with 13 on the season.
dailybruin.com
Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Day: UCLA prepares for resilient comeback season
This post was updated Oct. 27 at 10:05 p.m. At her first Pac-12 media day, freshman guard Kiki Rice laid out her lofty goals for the Bruins. “The opportunity here to be a part of the first group to make it to a Final Four (and) win a national championship is something that really appealed to me,” Rice said.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis comes within win of title sweep at ITA Southwest Regionals
This post was updated Oct. 27 at 8:50 p.m. Elise Wagle won her first collegiate title last year as part of a newly formed pairing. The same storyline played out once again – this time, with a different Bruin as the protagonist. Sophomores Wagle and No. 98 Kimmi Hance...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball seeks to turn tables in rematches against Colorado, Utah
The last time the Bruins faced the Buffaloes and the Utes, they earned their third and fourth straight Pac-12 losses. Now, after a month of roster turnover, they will rematch those same teams on the road. UCLA women’s volleyball (10-9, 4-6 Pac-12) will face off against Colorado (13-7, 5-5) and...
dailybruin.com
Men’s tennis falls short of securing singles title at ITA Southwest Regionals
This post was updated Oct. 27 at 8:35 p.m. Three Bruins secured round of 16 spots this past weekend while collecting wins against multiple top-50 opponents. UCLA men’s tennis competed in the ITA Southwest Regional Championships over the weekend at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center, where one Bruin reached the final round of the men’s singles tournament.
dailybruin.com
UCLA alumnus Dr. Jennifer Woo receives inaugural Advanced ACHD Fellows Grant
A UCLA alumnus was the inaugural recipient of a grant in September to advance the treatment of heart defects present at birth. Dr. Jennifer Woo, who graduated from the David Geffen School of Medicine, received the Advanced ACHD Fellows Grant from the Heartfelt Dreams Foundation. The foundation provides assistance to congenital heart defect patients, their families and the medical professionals who care for these patients, said CEO and cofounder Eric Ankerud.
dailybruin.com
University of California confirms 4-year contract with Teamsters Local 2010
The University of California and the Teamsters Local 2010 union confirmed a four-year contract Monday. Teamsters Local 2010 represents employees at higher education institutions in California in bargaining for better wages and working conditions, according to their website. More than 13,000 UC employees – such as clerical, skilled trade and administrative workers – are members of the union.
dailybruin.com
Biden’s visits to Westwood, Brentwood highlight need for campaign finance reform
Biden’s recent Los Angeles visit was full of stops showing he cared about ordinary Americans. He spoke about public transportation, gave a speech on lowering the cost of health care and even stopped by Tacos 1986. He’s just like you and me!. But after the photo-ops, it was...
