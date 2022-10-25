RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a truck while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found an adult man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue who had been hit by a truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO