Richmond, VA

Richmond police investigating deadly shooting on city’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the courtyard of...
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee...
2 officers shot, 1 person injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest. He avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.
Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year. On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.
Man dies after getting hit by truck in Richmond

Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April. Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police...
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

Man critically hurt in shooting in front of Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in front of a Henrico home Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halleys Circle, which is near Hungary and Springfield roads. The victim was taken to...
Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper in Richmond

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Henrico Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At...
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin (who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) escaped Eastern State Hospital on 4601 Ironbound Rd in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24. He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.
