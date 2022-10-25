Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Teen burned in Dinwiddie High School fire comes home from hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two weeks after a chemistry demonstration went bad and caused a fire inside Dinwiddie High School, the last student being treated for their burns at the hospital has returned home. 17-year-old Jey Bryant sat in the front of the class when an experiment ended in a...
Richmond police investigating deadly shooting on city’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the courtyard of...
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said. On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester. Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter,...
‘I was kind of shocked’: Richmond reacts to police chief stepping down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from his role on Tuesday, members of the community want to know why he decided to step back. “I would like to know what happened, why he decided to resign, or if he was asked to resign,” Mary Cornell, who lives in Richmond, said.
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee...
Neighbors left shaken after man shot in front of Henrico home
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Gunshots that rang late Monday out in a Glen Allen neighborhood left neighbors shaken up. “We hear pop pop pop. It was like eight to 10 times,” one resident said. " And then all of a sudden you hear all of these police sirens.”. The...
2 officers shot, 1 person injured in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest. He avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.
Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year. On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.
Man dies after getting hit by truck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a truck while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found an adult man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue who had been hit by a truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injury.
Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April. Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police...
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a call about a man who was going through “ some type of emotional distress” along Timsberry Circle in Chester.
Man critically hurt in shooting in front of Henrico home
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in front of a Henrico home Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Halleys Circle, which is near Hungary and Springfield roads. The victim was taken to...
Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a street sweeper while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found a man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue after being hit by the street sweeper. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
A clean slate: Community hopes interim police chief will bring transparency, healing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is now preparing for a new era of policing under Interim Chief Rick Edwards. Everyone, from leaders to civilians, is eager for a fresh start after a tumultuous cycle of the pandemic, civil unrest, and gun violence plaguing the city. While Interim...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Henrico Monday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At...
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
Homeowner’s Halloween decorations double as warning for drivers to slow down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amanda Kail and Pippa Holloway moved into this home on Semmes Avenue last year in July, but the couple says they didn’t have to wait until October for things to get scary. “Because we’re located right next to the light, and people drive really fast...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin (who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) escaped Eastern State Hospital on 4601 Ironbound Rd in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24. He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.
