Troy PD investigating reports of shots fired

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy police are investigating a shots fired incident. It took place around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 2nd and Harrison Streets.

No victims or suspects have been located. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

