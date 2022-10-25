Troy PD investigating reports of shots fired
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy police are investigating a shots fired incident. It took place around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 2nd and Harrison Streets.
No victims or suspects have been located. Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.

