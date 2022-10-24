ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Clarity on Digital Therapeutics Reimbursement Could Lead to More Behavioral Health Adoption

After years of reimbursement uncertainty, the digital therapeutics industry is beginning to see newfound clarity. Within the last year, digital therapeutics, which are evidence-based treatments delivered through software interventions to treat or manage a condition, have made inroads with both commercial insurers and Medicaid. Earlier this year, state Medicaid programs...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
Teladoc Looks to Unlock BetterHelp’s Value via Group Therapy, Eyes Additional VBC Arrangements

BetterHelp was the biggest driver of growth for the virtual health care company Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) in the third quarter of 2022. But the direct-to-consumer business remains vulnerable to the nation’s macroeconomic environment, according to Teladoc leadership. Unlike Teladoc’s B2B offerings, BetterHelp is more directly tied to consumers’ financial...
IDD Operators Place Bets on Tech to Improve Billing, Retain Workforce

The intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) treatment space will likely see an increase in technology investment. This is a much-needed development if the segment is to realize its potential, according to panelists at the Behavioral Health Business event INVEST. More digital tools could help expand access to care and care...
UHS Facilities Likely to Struggle with Workforce Challenges ‘For the Foreseeable Future’

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) continues to forecast staffing challenges going forward after years of difficulties driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Elevated premium temp staffing rates relative to pre-COVID rates are likely a new permanent reality for the company, UHS leaders said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The company also expects specific facilities to struggle with limited capacity, choking revenue and elevated staffing costs, tamping down profitability.

