ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CalMatters

California pig law exposes a divided America

Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution

A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rejects Black death row inmate's racial bias appeal

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a Black death row inmate’s appeal that he did not get a fair trial because several jurors had expressed opposition to interracial relationships, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to suggest that the conviction may have been tainted. The majority conservative...
SHERMAN, TX
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy