FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Artist at center of Supreme Court fight ‘rocked’ by Colorado law that makes her cater to same-sex weddings
Meet the Denver-based graphic designer in a Supreme Court fight who sued the state of Colorado over a law she says censors her speech and forces her to violate her Christian faith.
California pig law exposes a divided America
Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Federal judge refuses to block Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has refused to block school districts from carrying out a new state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms, rejecting arguments by parents, students and a non-profit organization. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger was...
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging policy barring Native Americans from accessing South Dakota hotel and sports lounge
News Release U.S. Department of Justice The Justice Department filed a lawsuit yesterday against the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The lawsuit alleges that ...
Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution
A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
Supreme Court rejects Black death row inmate's racial bias appeal
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a Black death row inmate’s appeal that he did not get a fair trial because several jurors had expressed opposition to interracial relationships, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to suggest that the conviction may have been tainted. The majority conservative...
Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of California animal welfare law
California voters decided in 2018 that pork sold in the state must originate with pigs that have room to turn around in their pens.
California Appeals Court Blocks Removal of Mission Viejo City Council Majority
The California Appellate Court issued an order delaying the removal of three Mission Viejo City Council members from their seats on Thursday, a day before they would have been forced to resign. The stay, issued by the state’s Fourth Appellate District, Division Three, invites both the city and Mission Viejo...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Will a federal judge stop ballot drop box monitors? A decision could come by Friday
After three hours of courtroom discussion, federal Judge Michael Liburdi says he hopes to decide by Friday whether to approve an emergency order that would stop ballot drop box monitors from staking out Arizona voting locations. But, he also said he may work through the weekend on it. "I understand...
