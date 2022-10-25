ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Tennessee Hills co-owner, dad fund new ETSU scholarship

JOHNSON CITY, TN
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City school board candidates participate in meet and greet

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges

KINGSPORT, TN
Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym

JOHNSON CITY, TN
$100K lottery ticket sold at Bristol Food City

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another Food City shopper won big, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery on Thursday. The player bought a Powerball ticket from the grocery store located at 1201 Virginia Ave. Four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball matched, and the $1 Power Play number of two doubled […]
BRISTOL, TN
BTCS opens Viking Academy to tours

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Halloween Event at Hurd Realty

(WJHL) Amy visits Hurd Realty in Johnson City where they are getting ready for a big Halloween event coming up Saturday from 1 – 4pm. For more information visit Hurd Realty online or on their Facebook page.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Boyfriend allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
KINGSPORT, TN

