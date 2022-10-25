Read full article on original website
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Winter Walleye Regulations Changing on Upper Red Lake
(KNSI) – Ice anglers will get to keep one less walleye while fishing on Upper Red Lake this winter. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says starting Tuesday, November 1st, regulations will change from a daily limit of four walleyes to three. Only one fish over 17 inches long can be kept.
Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" - P18
Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
Red Lake Warriors eliminated in Section 8 Football Playoffs by Red Lake County, 55-22
The Red Lake Warriors were eliminated in Section 8 Football Playoffs by Red Lake County 55-22 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Other scores reported in Section 8 were Ada-Borup over Fosston 36-14 and Polk County West over Bagley 42-0. Photographs by Michelle Joy and other members of the community.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Red Lake Nation Opening Up New Youth Shelter
Youth and adolescents are incredibly important to any community, and making sure those youth have resources to ensure their safety and well-being is critical. In Red Lake, a group gathered on Friday to learn about a new shelter that will provide those resources. "We are opening up a youth shelter...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota
In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. To plan, develop, budget and implement a comprehensive law enforcement and criminal activity prevention program for the Tribe. This involves complex and diverse activities and functions including the consideration of short and long range tribal goals and priorities for the prevention, supervision and control of criminal activity on the Reservation and on other tribal lands that are under tribal authority and jurisdiction. This position reports to the Executive Administrator, and is a full-time position, with benefits. Salary is dependent on qualifications.
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports -Oct 25, 2022
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) started some winter prep by getting snowmobiles out and ready for some seasonal preventive maintenance. He also started to get boats prepared for winterization. Duck hunters were checked and success over the weekend appeared slightly down from recent weeks. Activity on the Rainy River was high over the weekend and the bite is starting to pick up on the river and Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included fishing with extra lines, duck hunting with no state duck stamp, unplugged shotgun while duck hunting, and no wearable PFDs on a watercraft while duck hunting. A wolf depredation was also investigated.
What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer
It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
