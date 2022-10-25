Read full article on original website
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Christoph Waltz’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Offended Audiences, Quentin Tarantino Fans Want It to Become a Movie
Actor Christoph Waltz hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and did a hilarious Quentin Tarantino sketch that made his fans want it to be made for real.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford’s What Comes Around, which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost. The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023. The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, where we caught the title. Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present....
SFGate
‘American Animal’ Director Matt D’Elia Preps Relationship Horror-Thriller ‘A Void,’ Visit Films to Launch Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Visit Films will represent worldwide rights on the genre-bending relationship horror-thriller “A Void,” the latest feature from ”American Animal” director and star Matt D’Elia. The film will be presented to buyers at next week’s American Film Market, and begin production in 2023. More from...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Jules Bass, producer and director of iconic animated specials
Jules Bass, the producer and director who worked with partner Arthur Rankin Jr. to create a still-iconic series of stop-motion-animated holiday-themed TV specials (including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman) and other memorable hand-drawn animated projects (The Last Unicorn, The Hobbit, ThunderCats), has died. The Hollywood Reporter says he had been at an assisted living facility in New York but doesn’t give a specific cause of death. Bass was 87.
Kate Berlant’s One-Woman Show Returns to New York for Eight-Week ‘Encore’ Run
Kate Berlant’s critically acclaimed one-woman show, “Kate,” will return to New York City’s Connelly Theater for an eight-week “encore” run, from Dec. 18, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023. “Kate” premiered off-Broadway in September 2022 and enjoyed a sold-out run through Oct. 8. Tickets are on sale now at KateShow.net. “Kate,” a clever, comedic and mostly fictionalized portrayal of Berlant’s life story, is directed by Bo Burnham, who produces alongside Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia. Performances are at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. On Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, shows are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and...
Fans praise Disney's first-ever 'plus-sized' heroine in new film
Fans are full of praise for Disney’s first ever ‘plus-sized’ heroine in a new short film, saying the character will ‘mean so much to so many people’. Watch the trailer for the collection it's part of here:. Reflect is an animated short that was released...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
epicstream.com
The Best Studio Ghibli Watch Order: How to Watch the Ghibli Films
If you're a fan of anime films, then you've most likely heard of Studio Ghibli. The animation studio is known for its animated feature films, with the most popular ones being Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. If you want to binge-watch its movies, this Studio Ghibli watch order is just what you need!
TVOvermind
Tobin Bell Confirmed For The Next Saw Film
Jigsaw is back, baby! At this point, never underestimate if another Saw film is coming out. Spiral: From The Book of Saw brought heavy hitters Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson into the feature and took a slightly different direction, but unfortunately, critics didn’t exactly review the film in a positive light. The ninth Saw feature garnered 37% on rotten tomatoes, though audiences were a bit kinder to the feature by giving it 75%.
Paul Mescal to Headline Kevin Macdonald’s ‘A Spy By Nature,’ HanWay to Launch Sales at AFM
Paul Mescal (“Aftersun,” ‘Normal People’) will lead modern espionage thriller “A Spy By Nature,” to be directed by Oscar and BAFTA winner Kevin Macdonald (“The Mauritian”). HanWay Films is launching worldwide sales at the upcoming American Film Market. CAA is co-representing domestic rights. The film is an adaptation of the first novel in Charles Cumming’s bestselling Alec Milius spy series, adapted by BAFTA winner John Hodge (“Trainspotting”) and Joseph Charlton (“Industry”). It will follow Milius, a disillusioned twenty-something whose gift for deception catches the eye of MI6. Caught up in the thrusts of a geopolitical war on commodities involving the British and...
Digital Trends
The best cult classic horror movies
Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
Ilya Naishuller Directing John Cena & Idris Elba In Amazon Studios‘ ‘Heads Of State’
EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Nobody director Ilya Naishuller is set to direct Idris Elba and John Cena in the Peter Safran-produced movie Heads of State at Amazon. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec (from an initial draft by Harrison Query) wrote the script. Related Story How James Gunn & Peter Safran Landed Top Spots At DC Studios Related Story Warner Bros Vet Sue Kroll In Talks For Amazon Studios Marketing Chief Post: The Dish Related Story 'Blue Bayou' Filmmaker Justin Chon Sets Next Feature 'Night Riders' At Prime Video Despite...
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino uses his own shade of blood for movies
Hollywood wouldn’t be where it is today without special and practical effects. They are important elements to immerse audiences in bloody action movies or gory horror movies. And with this in mind, some filmmakers, such as the acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino are particular about the details. Speaking with Variety,...
‘Night of the Living Dead’ Sequel in the Works From ‘Nanny’ Director
George Romero’s classic zombie movie “Night of the Living Dead” is getting a sequel, with Village Roadshow Pictures partnering with the late Romero’s production company on a new film to be directed by “Nanny” filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu. The new “Night of the Living Dead”...
startattle.com
Soft & Quiet (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Playing out in real time, Soft & Quiet is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher, Emily (Stefanie Estes), who organizes an inaugural club meeting of like-minded women. Startattle.com – Soft & Quiet 2022. When they all decide to move...
