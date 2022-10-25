Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
