Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. To plan, develop, budget and implement a comprehensive law enforcement and criminal activity prevention program for the Tribe. This involves complex and diverse activities and functions including the consideration of short and long range tribal goals and priorities for the prevention, supervision and control of criminal activity on the Reservation and on other tribal lands that are under tribal authority and jurisdiction. This position reports to the Executive Administrator, and is a full-time position, with benefits. Salary is dependent on qualifications.
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
North Dakota is one of the worst states for radon
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas. It is created during the natural breakdown of uranium within the soil and rock.
Minnesota Economic Trends: Quarterly Issue
Every quarter, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) publishes a slate of research articles that offer insights into important labor market trends. The latest quarterly issue of Minnesota Economic Trends features articles that: examine Minnesotans' job mobility before and after...
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
Operators are ramping up commercial operations at a facility in Minnesota that can use the gas emitted from area landfills as a source of energy.
Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
North Dakota Ballot Measure 2: Legalizing Marijuana
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
Or you could say they're due to be broken.
Winter Walleye Regulations Changing on Upper Red Lake
(KNSI) – Ice anglers will get to keep one less walleye while fishing on Upper Red Lake this winter. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says starting Tuesday, November 1st, regulations will change from a daily limit of four walleyes to three. Only one fish over 17 inches long can be kept.
Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" - P18
Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
North Dakota harvest reports
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather dictates many things when it comes to farming. The spring snowstorms provided moisture to help improve this year’s crop yield significantly over last year. Monday’s moisture and snowfall is bringing the harvest to a halt temporarily, but there’s good news in Monday’s USDA crop report.
DEED's Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program Receives $13 Million Federal Disability Innovation Fund Grant
St. Paul - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and its Vocational Rehabilitation Services program (VRS) have received a five-year, $13 million Disability Innovation Fund (DIF) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. DEED and VRS will partner with DEED's State Services for the Blind (SSB), along with the Minnesota Departments of Human Services and Education to support Minnesotans with disabilities in finding employment opportunities that pay at least minimum wage.
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
Red Lake Political Education Committee holds Candidate Fair in Redby
The Red Lake Political Education Committee hosted a Candidate Fair on Tuesday, October 25th from 5 PM-8 PM, at the Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (Wellness & Event Venue) in Redby. This Candidate Fair featured representation for:. Beltrami County Sheriff. State Representative. State Senator. County Commissioner. US Congress Representative. Red Lake School Board.
North Dakota’s Prairie Dog fund adding up
BISMARCK (KCND) – Oil tax money is now flowing into the city and municipal infrastructure fund. That’s commonly referred to as the “Prairie Dog” fund. For September, collections exceeded what was forecast by $77 million. For the biennium to date, collections are $598 million over that forecast.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
DEED Celebrates Immigrant Integration Day
Governor Tim Walz proclaimed today as Immigrant Integration Day in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is marking the day by recognizing the achievements of New Americans and highlighting the need for greater integration of immigrants and refugees in all aspects of Minnesota life. "Welcoming New...
CONSERVATION OFFICER - PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT
Closing: November 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. Performs work of protecting wildlife, fisheries and environmental resources and providing for the public safety within the boundaries of the Red Lake Reservation. This includes working closely with local and federal and state conservation enforcement agencies. Performs related duties as assigned in accordance with established procedures, regulations, and policies. Duties will entail working weekends, evenings and night shifts. Sound judgment and quick decisions are a necessary part of these functions. Supervision is exercised over this employee through conference, oral and written communications and periodic review by a supervisor. Reports to Public Safety Director, Chief Conservation Officer, Corporal, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.
