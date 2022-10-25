Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New
Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
yourcommunitypaper.com
37-story tower approved for downtown
Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando businesses on edge after string of crimes involving break-ins
ORLANDO, Fla. - Businesses along Edgewater Drive in Orlando have recently been hit with criminals either breaking into their stores or attempting to break in. Over the weekend, the owner of Plush Paws Pet Salon caught on her security system a man throwing a brick through her glass door. It was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, but it did leave some damage. The door is boarded up until it can get replaced.
bungalower
Orange County shares list of tourist tax award recipients
Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs have awarded $3,473,626 to a number of local arts organizations in the most recent bout of funding awards, made possible by Tourist Development Tax collection. Each year the county, by way of United Arts, awards funding to cultural nonprofit organizations that “enhance the Orlando...
Pine Hills residents say car accidents causing power outages, difficulty accessing businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live near Pine Hills said they’re taking a risk every time drivers buckle up and hit the road. Residents say they’ve lost power and access to their businesses because of the continuous crashes and accidents, and that this is a major safety issue that is being ignored.
click orlando
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
click orlando
Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne officials voted Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard. The Melbourne Airport Authority approved the $8.9 million sale of 55 acres of land for the project, which is space...
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
WESH
Orange County fire crews respond to building fire
BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline to begin testing train at higher speeds in Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brightline will begin testing its trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County this weekend in preparation for its opening to Orlando, officials said in a news release. The area will see trains travel at 79 mph this month, but the speed will increase to 110...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
bungalower
Winter Park giving away free trees
“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”. The City of Winter Park’s Urban Forestry Program has partnered with the National Arbor Day Foundation and the Florida Forest Service for the Community Canopy Program, which offers a free tree to Winter Park residents now through November.
WDW News Today
Florida Man with Loaded Gun Caught Trying to Open Car Doors in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot
A man roaming the Magic Kingdom parking lot for about 10 minutes tried to gain entry into more than a dozen vehicles this summer. He was confronted later by law enforcement who discovered the man had a loaded gun with him, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
click orlando
Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Deputies: Teen girl fatally shot in Pine Hills was missing runaway, linked to human trafficking case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The 16-year-old girl found shot to death in an Orange County neighborhood was a runaway who had been missing for nearly two months before her death, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies found the teen’s body in the Pine Hills...
wqcs.org
Navigational Locks Along Kissimmee River and Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Are Now Open
Florida - Tuesday October 25, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has re-opened five navigational locks along the Kissimmee River and in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. The S-65, S-65A, S-65D and S-65E boat locks along the Kissimmee River and the S-61 Southport boat lock were closed for...
