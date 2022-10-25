ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

37-story tower approved for downtown

Orlando City Council gave final approval for what would be the fifth-tallest building in Orlando if constructed. The plan calls for redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 110 W. Jefferson St. into a 37-story, mixed-use building that would include primarily office space (40,895 square feet) as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and about 555 residential units. The building would include a 300-space parking garage.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando businesses on edge after string of crimes involving break-ins

ORLANDO, Fla. - Businesses along Edgewater Drive in Orlando have recently been hit with criminals either breaking into their stores or attempting to break in. Over the weekend, the owner of Plush Paws Pet Salon caught on her security system a man throwing a brick through her glass door. It was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, but it did leave some damage. The door is boarded up until it can get replaced.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orange County shares list of tourist tax award recipients

Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs have awarded $3,473,626 to a number of local arts organizations in the most recent bout of funding awards, made possible by Tourist Development Tax collection. Each year the county, by way of United Arts, awards funding to cultural nonprofit organizations that “enhance the Orlando...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum

If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County fire crews respond to building fire

BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
bungalower

Winter Park giving away free trees

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”. The City of Winter Park’s Urban Forestry Program has partnered with the National Arbor Day Foundation and the Florida Forest Service for the Community Canopy Program, which offers a free tree to Winter Park residents now through November.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
ORLANDO, FL

