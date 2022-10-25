ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Vassell and Spurs top Timberwolves 115-106

By By JIM BEILBY Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 on Monday night.

The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points early in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves rallied.

Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Minnesota.

Minnesota’s starting five was outplayed by San Antonio’s starters. Rudy Gobert struggled with just 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Spurs scored 39 points in the first quarter hitting 17 of their 27 shots (63%). Minnesota closed to within 10 at the half before San Antonio blew the game open in the second half.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) from beyond the arc ... The Spurs tallied 37 assists on 48 made field goals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
Yardbarker

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of being traded elsewhere. Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year.
MIAMI, FL
Leader Telegram

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a 53-yard touchdown to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WKRG

Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol)...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Leader Telegram

Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
PORTLAND, OR
Leader Telegram

Should Jim Leonhard have gone for 2 vs. Michigan State?

Check out this week’s Open Jim podcast for my take on why it’s way too early to jump off the Jim Leonhard bandwagon. I also answer the following three featured questions from this week’s mailbag: If you have a burning question you want answered, tweet me at @JimPolzinWSJ or email me at jpolzin@madison.com. Click this...
MADISON, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
605
Followers
7K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy