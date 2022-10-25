Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."
Joel Embiid had jokes about overreacting fans.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
FOX43.com
Dissecting Sixers' loss to Raptors | Locked On 76ers
Devon Givens and Keith Pompey dissect the 76ers' loss to the Toronto Raptors. They talk about the poor defense and bad ball movement.
Multiple Pacers give respect to Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers feature a star duo that is extremely tough to stop in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The big fella is able to take a game over in the blink of an eye while Harden has been looking his former self to begin the 2022-23 season.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Harden slams door shut, Sixers get first win
The Sixers' stars ensured Monday night that the team doesn't have to face any further questions about being winless. James Harden posted 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 120-106 victory at Wells Fargo Center over the Pacers as the Sixers improved to 1-3. Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Bulls 124
Pacers games have been following a familiar script early into the 2022-23 season: the Blue & Gold fall into an early hole, mount an inspired second-half charge, but ultimately come up short. That was the case again on Wednesday night in Chicago, where Indiana (1-4) trailed by as many as...
Raptors strong late in giving 76ers fourth loss in five games
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting
Sixers slapped with harsh lesson from Raptors after failure to launch up-tempo plan
The final box score from the Philadelphia 76ers’ 119-109 loss against the Toronto Raptors will help to overshadow a dreary Sixers performance. The Raptors nearly had a wire-to-wire win, dominating the Sixers. One key factor stands alone as the reason why Toronto won so convincingly: the fast break. One...
How does Barack Obama and Charles Barkley as part of a Phoenix Suns ownership group sound?
A potential Phoenix Suns’ ownership group could include former President Barack Obama – and Charles Barkley. Bill Simmons of the Ringer said during his podcast interview this week with Barkley that Obama is “involved” with one. ...
Eric Staal yearned for another NHL opportunity. Now, he’s making his Panthers season debut
Eric Staal’s season debut with the Florida Panthers has finally arrived.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
