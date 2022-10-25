ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in fatal Central District shooting charged in three separate incidents

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
SEATTLE — A man accused of shooting and killing a beloved community member in Seattle’s Central District last week is now being accused of a string of violent crimes, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say 31-year-old Ashton Lefall shot and killed D’Vonne Pickett Jr. right outside of his shipping and mail business last Wednesday.

Pickett’s wife told investigators that she and her husband had just arrived at their store when the shooting occurred.

Pickett was approaching the front of the store when she said she heard gunshots. She says she then turned around and saw a man who was wearing a mask, shooting at Pickett.

When investigators asked Pickett’s wife if anyone would want to harm him, she indicated that Lefall had repeatedly threatened Pickett and members of his family.

Pickett’s mother says Lefall was a childhood friend of her son’s and that the pain she’s feeling now is overwhelming.

“That was my firstborn child, my only son,” said Nicky Chappell. “He was amazing. He was an amazing son, amazing father, husband, a business owner. I’m so proud of my baby.”

Prosecutors believe Pickett’s murder was just the latest act of violence from Lefall and say he “poses an incredible danger to the community if he were to be released from custody,” according to charging documents.

Lefall is also accused of robbing and shooting a business owner in the chest at his store in Columbia City on Oct. 17 and shooting randomly at two separate drivers of vehicles just days before he killed Pickett.

He is now facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

He is being held without bail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

