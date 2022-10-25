Read full article on original website
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
DNR Announces Funding For Projects To Reduce Diesel Engine Emissions
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for projects that reduce diesel emissions and improve Wisconsin’s air quality and human health. Approximately $360,000 of funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is available for projects designed to reduce emissions from eligible diesel engines across the state.
wpr.org
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, its workforce may shrink by 130K by 2030
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, the state’s working age population is expected to shrink by about 130,000 people within eight years. That’s according to a recent report by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. The report found that Wisconsin struggles to attract and retain young people. Additionally, research shows that Wisconsin loses more college graduates than it retains.
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
Advance Titan
22-year-old runs for WI governor
A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
wpr.org
Normally quiet secretary of state race erupts with questions of elections, power and democracy
Wisconsin’s secretary of state lacks much authority. But this year, the office is being thrust into the spotlight over expanding its power to include managing elections. On Nov. 8, voters will choose whether to elect incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette or challenger state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton. Both recently appeared on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" to discuss their campaigns and the prospect of becoming involved in elections administration.
These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down The State’s First Archery Elk Since The 1880s
Back in June, Wisconsin hunter Dan Everson got the call that every avid hunter dreams of getting. Evenson, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, got a call from his wife Laura while he was bear hunting in Alaska, that he’d just won one of three Wisconsin elk tags awarded in a lottery, out of a whopping 25,742 applicants…
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ war on manufacturing
MADISON — On this Manufacturing Month, let’s pause to remember what Gov. Tony Evers has done to Wisconsin’s leading sector. From his efforts to eviscerate the state’s successful manufacturing tax incentive to his extreme climate change agenda, the liberal governor’s policies have shown he’s no friend of Wisconsin manufacturers and the hundreds of thousands of people they employ.
wpr.org
Wisconsin has widest gap in the US for math, reading scores among white and Black students
Wisconsin saw the widest disparity in math and reading scores among Black and white students of any state in the nation, according to the first national assessment since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Wisconsin fourth and eighth grade students performed better than the national average on overall math and reading...
newsy.com
Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings
Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections
As the Wisconsin governor’s race heats up, the state’s election commission says more than 300,000 people have already cast their ballots ahead of November 8. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down the differences between Governor Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels.Oct. 27, 2022.
wxpr.org
Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy
A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
