Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
klkntv.com
Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
Omaha actor Jerry Longe to retire as Scrooge in OCP's 'A Christmas Carol'
“A Christmas Carol isn’t about me. It’s about the show and what it means to the community. I felt it was time to go out on a high note,” said Longe. He's held the role for 17 years.
1011now.com
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
doniphanherald.com
Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa
OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
doniphanherald.com
Lancaster County investigation into stolen semis of frozen beef turns up alleged crime ring based in Miami
An investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in the Lincoln and Grand Island areas has uncovered an alleged crime ring based in Miami that targeted packing plants in six states. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Peschong said the initial investigation involved an estimated $1...
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
wearegreenbay.com
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson voices support for Nebraska keeping Mickey Joseph
The search for the new head coach at Nebraska is full steam ahead, but current QB Casey Thompson would love it if interim head coach Mickey Joseph could stick around. Thompson went on at length about how much he liked Joseph and his demeanor in a press conference on Tuesday.
WOWT
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere
6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
KETV.com
Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska
Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
KETV.com
Juvenile arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Omaha Bryan High School
OMAHA, Neb. — A juvenile was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to an Omaha metro high school on Wednesday, according to Bellevue police. Around 9:01 a.m., Omaha Public Schools security requested the school resource officer at Bryan High School, located near 47th Street and Giles Road, to assist with detaining a 16-year-old male student, who was physically resisting, according to Bellevue police.
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
KETV.com
Man charged with murdering his grandmother, great grandmother extradited to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha man charged with two murders is now in the hands of Omaha police. Gage Walter was wanted for allegedly murdering his grandmother and great grandmother, when he stole a car and drove to Winterset, Iowa, before barricading himself in a church. Prosecutors in Polk...
Comments / 0