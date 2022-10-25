Read full article on original website
Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General
The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York could become first state with a ‘Right to Repair’ law for electronic devices
After passing with near unanimous support in both houses of the state Legislature, a bill that would allow New Yorkers to repair their electronic devices has not become law as it awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature. The bill’s sponsor in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of Albany, said the...
WRGB
Fact Check: Gubernatorial debate between Zeldin and Hochul
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The first and only gubernatorial debate is in the books. Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin squaring off on Tuesday night in an hour long debate that focused on key issues, including crime. CBS 6 did some fact checking on some of the statements made by both candidates.
Crime, Trump center stage in New York governor’s debate
Gov. Kathy Hochul faced U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul to host President Biden, Lee Zeldin to kick off bus tour
Biden's visit could give a boost to Hochul, whose reelection contest against Republican Lee Zeldin has tightened in recent weeks.
WRGB
NY Post investigating apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
wxxinews.org
Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Keys, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 139
We continue our series of conversations with candidates on the ballot. Republican Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is running for re-election in District 139. His challenger is Democrat Jennifer Keys. This hour, the candidates discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:. Stephen Hawley, candidate for New York State Assembly in...
WRGB
Hochul, Zeldin squaring off for their only debate in increasingly tight governor race
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin are set to square off in their first and only gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night, with the latest Quinnipiac Poll showing Hochul with just a four-point lead. While the race appears to be close, polls show less than 2% of voters remain undecided.
Gotham Gazette
Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor
She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
WRGB
Zeldin declares "we're winning" as Hochul shifts focus back to crime in final stretch
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) held a news conference Monday alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James to tout her actions to reduce gun crime but during a Question and Answer session with reporters, conversation quickly turned to the upcoming Governor's race and polls that show Hochul's Republican opponent is closing in on her. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed Hochul just 4-points ahead of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY/Long Island).
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
rocklanddaily.com
Governor Hochul Visits Rockland to Garner Votes From Chassidic Leaders
Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Rockland County on Sunday, October 23, meeting with several leaders of prominent Chassidic sects at key locations throughout the county in a final-hour bid to win votes before the November 8 election. One meeting took place at the Community Outreach Center and included...
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
NewsChannel 36
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposal would expand New York State Police's role in warning of domestic extremism
A bill proposed this week would create a local liaison within the New York State Police to help alert local governments in New York to potential domestic extremism and terrorism threats. The measure backed by Hudson Valley Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham would also include potential cyber threats. “When a...
NY1
Could a Republican ever run New York again?
It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
thelines.com
New York Governor Odds: Kathy Hochul (D) vs. Lee Zeldin (R)
PartyPredictIt PriceImplied Odds Democrats$0.78-354 Republicans$0.24+317. Latest 2024 Presidential Election Odds: Who is the favorite?. In 2018, Andrew Cuomo ran for his third term as Governor of New York, beating back a challenge from left-wing activist and former Sex In The City star Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic Primary before easily beating Marc Molinaro in the General.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
