Santa Maria, CA

syvnews.com

Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to in-person format with a flourish

Those involved with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County found time to celebrate the first in-person Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2019 Wednesday, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Empty Bowls fundraisers in 2020 and 2021, with a virtual event being held two years...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

As Numbers Drop, Advocates Push for End of ICE Pickups at Santa Barbara Jail

During the latest TRUTH Act forum at the County Board of Supervisors last week, Sheriff Bill Brown reported that the number of undocumented individuals released from Santa Barbara County Jail and picked up by ICE for deportation dropped from 12 in 2020 to six last year. But while the number continues to drop, community advocates raise the debate over whether the collaboration between the two agencies should continue at all.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Karen Ortiz named director of development of Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter

The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a volunteer, board member and staff member serving nonprofits and the banking industry across the Central Coast.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Chalks Festival leaves airport tarmac awash with color

Hundreds flocked to Lompoc Airport over the weekend to celebrate the return of Lompoc Theatre Project's annual "Lompoc Chalks Festival" after a two-year pandemic-induced pause. "We missed two years, so it's like starting over, especially in a new venue," said Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely

It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Aquila

Aquila is a two-year-old female, red Staffordshire Bull Terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. During the month of October, adoption fees are waived at all Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

