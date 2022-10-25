Read full article on original website
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
syvnews.com
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to in-person format with a flourish
Those involved with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County found time to celebrate the first in-person Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2019 Wednesday, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Empty Bowls fundraisers in 2020 and 2021, with a virtual event being held two years...
Santa Barbara Independent
As Numbers Drop, Advocates Push for End of ICE Pickups at Santa Barbara Jail
During the latest TRUTH Act forum at the County Board of Supervisors last week, Sheriff Bill Brown reported that the number of undocumented individuals released from Santa Barbara County Jail and picked up by ICE for deportation dropped from 12 in 2020 to six last year. But while the number continues to drop, community advocates raise the debate over whether the collaboration between the two agencies should continue at all.
syvnews.com
Karen Ortiz named director of development of Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a volunteer, board member and staff member serving nonprofits and the banking industry across the Central Coast.
Empty Bowls returns to Santa Maria after 3 years
Wednesday's event takes place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or at the door.
'State of the City' event addresses issues in Santa Maria, goals for 2023
Wednesday morning, Santa Maria city leaders and community members gathered for the annual "State of the City" presentation.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Chalks Festival leaves airport tarmac awash with color
Hundreds flocked to Lompoc Airport over the weekend to celebrate the return of Lompoc Theatre Project's annual "Lompoc Chalks Festival" after a two-year pandemic-induced pause. "We missed two years, so it's like starting over, especially in a new venue," said Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of...
Child advocates are sworn in as demand for volunteers grows in Santa Maria
Ten court-appointed special advocates were sworn in at Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Monday. They’re setting out to make sure that abused and neglected children have someone looking out for them.
California economy and the Central Coast's economies hitting record highs
"Tourism in San Luis Obispo County is the second largest economic driver here its only second to agriculture," said Chuck Davison, President and CEO, Visit SLO CAL
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
syvnews.com
Editorial Cartoon: What?
Santa Barbara Independent
Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely
It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
13 spooky things to do in SLO County this Halloween
From haunted houses to scary movies and trick-or-treating, SLO County has plenty of spooky season fun in store.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system. The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Falcon 9 launch scheduled Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for launch Thursday evening, October 27 from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
syvnews.com
A sweet new ride: Los Olivos Elementary students go for a spin in electric school bus
A group of Los Olivos Elementary students on a ride of a lifetime rolled through downtown Monday aboard the district's new electric school bus that made a special — but temporary — stop on campus ahead of its permanent arrival in 2023. The school, which became the first...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Aquila
Aquila is a two-year-old female, red Staffordshire Bull Terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. During the month of October, adoption fees are waived at all Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals...
