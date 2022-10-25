ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Jack, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Darlene M. Domann

Darlene M. Domann, 92, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away October 20, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930 the daughter of Albert and Mary Domann of Winchester, Kansas. She was preceded in death by sisters Irene Evans, Helen Domann, Aletha Domann, Grace Curran, Geri Nicholas, Cathryn Johnson and brother Bernard Domann. Survivors are sister-in-law Kay Domann and many nieces and nephews.
Second Annual Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards”, Which Honors Organizations Making An Impact Within Their Communities

Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 was named a finalist among Search and Rescue organizations in the Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards’. The Blue Springs, Missouri charitable organization was recognized for its work in utilizing specially trained canine teams to help police, fire and emergency response agencies locate lost and missing persons throughout the Midwest and beyond. As a finalist, Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, CHASE.
