Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 was named a finalist among Search and Rescue organizations in the Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards’. The Blue Springs, Missouri charitable organization was recognized for its work in utilizing specially trained canine teams to help police, fire and emergency response agencies locate lost and missing persons throughout the Midwest and beyond. As a finalist, Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, CHASE.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO