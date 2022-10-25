ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Connor Bryant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Connor Bryant is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Connor is a senior at Betsy Layne High School and he has a 3.7 GPA. He is a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. Congratulations, Connor.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Leslie County students take part in downtown revitalization

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Leslie County Area Technology Center are leaving their mark on the community. The welding class at the school was asked to be a part of the downtown revitalization project by creating two large eagle statues for the community. Emma Napier, a student that...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Morehead State basketball gets a commitment from a special young boy

MOREHEAD, Ky (WKYT) – Liam Webb is 8 years old and battling cancer. Wednesday morning at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena, Webb, who is from Pikeville, received a rare opportunity to become an honorary Morehead State Eagle. MSU men’s basketball coach, Preston Spradlin, showed the youngster around the Morehead State facilities and with two simple words, Webb became an Eagle.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan and Harlan County receive report cards from state

The Kentucky Department of Education has released the results of the Kentucky Summative Assessment for 2022, or School Report Card, which includes results from area school districts. According to a news release, the results are from the Spring 2022 assessments. Starting this year, the state’s accountability system will feature a...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. city under a boil water advisory

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice. West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water...
WEST LIBERTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy