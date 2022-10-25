Read full article on original website
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Connor Bryant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Connor Bryant is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Connor is a senior at Betsy Layne High School and he has a 3.7 GPA. He is a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. Congratulations, Connor.
Leslie County students take part in downtown revitalization
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Leslie County Area Technology Center are leaving their mark on the community. The welding class at the school was asked to be a part of the downtown revitalization project by creating two large eagle statues for the community. Emma Napier, a student that...
Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Pikeville community is mourning the death of a young smile that lit the halls of Pikeville Elementary School. Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through his hometown. “He might not be here with us today, but we don’t forget him,” said Pikeville...
‘Once in a lifetime chance’: High schoolers create adaptive wheelchair costume for elementary school student
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gavin Riddle received a surprise last week when the Floyd County School District delivered his Halloween costume to the South Floyd Elementary School. Riddle, a sixth grader at the school, has spent years dressing up as Spider Man for Halloween. But, this year, the Raider...
Mountain Top 10 - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With only one week left in the regular season, our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has a newcomer.
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
Morehead State basketball gets a commitment from a special young boy
MOREHEAD, Ky (WKYT) – Liam Webb is 8 years old and battling cancer. Wednesday morning at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena, Webb, who is from Pikeville, received a rare opportunity to become an honorary Morehead State Eagle. MSU men’s basketball coach, Preston Spradlin, showed the youngster around the Morehead State facilities and with two simple words, Webb became an Eagle.
Primary Care Centers of EKY host Halloween Fest event with largest turnout yet
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) hosted its annual Halloween Fest event at the clinic in Hazard, involving several community partners in the process. Dozens of people lined up outside of the Primary Care building to take part in the festivities. Primary Care has partnered...
Lawrence County School District proposes upgrades to several schools, includes new $27 million elementary school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than two weeks ago, on October 11, Lawrence County Schools Local Planning Committee met to discuss several proposed projects at schools throughout the district between 2023 and 2025. One proposed project was the replacement of Louisa West Elementary School (LWES). The proposal would see...
Pair of missing girls found safe in Laurel County
Have you seen these two? The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing 14-year-olds.
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Harlan and Harlan County receive report cards from state
The Kentucky Department of Education has released the results of the Kentucky Summative Assessment for 2022, or School Report Card, which includes results from area school districts. According to a news release, the results are from the Spring 2022 assessments. Starting this year, the state’s accountability system will feature a...
Write-in candidate selected by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill remainder of Martin County Judge Executive’s term
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a new leader in one Eastern Kentucky county later this week. Earlier this month, current Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation from the job to take over as the new President/CEO for One East Kentucky. On Thursday, longtime Martin...
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
Ky. city under a boil water advisory
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice. West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water...
