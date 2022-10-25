Murfreesboro, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO