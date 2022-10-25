ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale shooting suspect in custody

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval. Drone12: Hwy. 51 bridge between Ill. and Ky. A look at the Highway 51 bridge between Illinois and Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 24. Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1

PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

10/26 Athletes of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- Graves County's Kaden Gregory and Marshall County's Presleigh Jennings were named this weeks WPSD/Biokinetics Athletes of the Week. Gregory threw for 243 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Eagles win over Muhlenberg County. Jennings went undefeated to win the girls cycling league state championship. She accumulated the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wsiu.org

A truck driver died in a crash on I-57

A Tennessee truck driver is dead following a crash late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near Cairo. The Illinois State Police says 67-year-old Dennis Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Davidson was driving north when he lost control of his tractor trailer while negotiating a curve on...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Deadly shooting in Carbondale

Fire crews from around the Heartland are battling a field fire this evening. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. That rain moving in this week will help...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Charleston

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
CHARLESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy