wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
wpsdlocal6.com
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
KFVS12
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
cilfm.com
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
KFVS12
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
wpsdlocal6.com
10/26 Prep Volleyball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Wednesday, October 26th.
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1
PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/26 Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Graves County's Kaden Gregory and Marshall County's Presleigh Jennings were named this weeks WPSD/Biokinetics Athletes of the Week. Gregory threw for 243 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Eagles win over Muhlenberg County. Jennings went undefeated to win the girls cycling league state championship. She accumulated the...
KFVS12
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Hardin County want to know if the rest of the state should break away from Cook County, home to the city of Chicago. It’s a question that’s been proposed on the ballot in a hand full of counties across the state before, and now it’s on the ballot in Hardin county in southern Illinois.
wsiu.org
A truck driver died in a crash on I-57
A Tennessee truck driver is dead following a crash late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near Cairo. The Illinois State Police says 67-year-old Dennis Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Davidson was driving north when he lost control of his tractor trailer while negotiating a curve on...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting in Carbondale
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Another COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle; Du Quoin State Fair see record
The LaSalle Veterans Home is reporting another COVID-19 outbreak. Based on testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratories, officials have identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19. Officials said all cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has...
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
wpsdlocal6.com
Federal funding to help west Kentucky farmers impacted by December tornado outbreak, drought
MAYFIELD, KY — From a devastating tornado outbreak last December to this fall's drought and low river levels preventing the transportation of crops on waterways, farmers in west Kentucky continue to struggle. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at the Kentucky Farm Bureau in Mayfield about an investment that...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
