Marlon Wayans on Whether ‘White Chicks’ Could Succeed Now: ‘Society Is in This Place Where We Can’t Laugh Anymore’

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 2 days ago
Comments / 173

BLACXKCOBRA THE PRINCE
1d ago

Bout time someone notices the ish going on everyone caught up in their feelings and don't know how to laugh anymore scared it's gonna offended someone

59
Leonard Jr Sands
1d ago

ahhh the woke left , a bunch of offended sad people looking for something to cry about . i couldn't imagine Eddie Murphy doing stand up these days there would be so many protests

48
randy
1d ago

Exactly. I’m so tired of everything offending everyone. It’s no wonder there are so many depressed people these days

78
