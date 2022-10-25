Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Executives at Skechers escorted Kanye West out of the company’s corporate offices in Los Angeles, after the rapper and fashion designer showed up “unannounced and without invitation” on Wednesday. In a statement released after the incident, the footwear brand said it “has no intention of working with...
Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’
Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Yeezy shoe collectors are 'panic selling' following Kanye West's antisemitic rants
Kanye West's antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician's once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.
TVOvermind
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Communicate Through Assistants
Another day, another Kanye news. At this point, we’re no longer surprised at the things Kanye West says and does. Over the years, he has proven that he can go from hot to cold in mere seconds. From Twitter rants to questionable clips, it’s safe to say that Kanye REALLY enjoys hoarding all the attention.
Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments
Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
Kanye West Streams, Airplay Nosedive in Wake of Antisemitic Comments
Two weeks of controversy have caused consumption of Kanye West’s music to drop precipitously. According to the latest data from Luminate, albums by Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) are down 23% (through Oct. 20, as compared to the previous week) and airplay (spins on radio) has dropped off to the tune of 13% in the U.S. On some stations, like Los Angeles’ KIIS-FM, the rapper’s rotation in the last week went down to zero.
AOL Corp
Kanye West says he lost $2 billion after antisemitic remarks
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Chorus of outrage against Kanye West grows as antisemitic incidents rattle LA
Sports brand Adidas is also facing pressure to cut ties with the rapper over his hateful comments
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Complex
Kanye West ‘No Longer a Billionaire’ as Net Worth Drops to $400M After Adidas Deal Termination, ‘Forbes’ Says
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is “no longer a billionaire,” per Forbes. The update arrives shortly after Adidas announced the immediate termination of its deal with Ye following a string of comments that have been widely called out as anti-Semitic. According to the publication, Ye is worth an estimated $400 million without the Adidas deal, which it valued at $1.5 billion. In a recent Piers Morgan interview, notably, Ye said he had “maybe only $120 million” in his account.
Complex
All the Brands That Have Cut Ties With Kanye West Amid Anti-Semitic Comments
After days of mounting criticism and speculation, it happened: Adidas terminated its Yeezy deal. The move comes amid other brands and entities’ similar acts of distancing aimed at the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has been widely called out in recent weeks in connection with (among other things) a series of remarks slammed as anti-Semitic. Fans, as noted in this piece by Complex’s Jessica McKinney, have also criticized Ye over his string of concerning comments.
Complex
Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Continued Fallout, Says He ‘Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day’
The artist formerly known as Kanye West made his return to Instagram on Thursday, telling his 18.3 million followers he “lost two billion dollars in one day.”. Ye’s return to the platform comes amid continued fallout spurred by a series of comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic, including remarks he made on IG. At one point, Meta took action by restricting Ye’s account, with similar action later being taken by Twitter after Ye tweeted he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people.”
Complex
Playboi Carti Launches New Narcissist Collection, Says This Is Start of ‘World Takeover’
Playboi Carti’s Narcissist has rolled out a new cut-and-sew collection. Featured in the collection are an assortment of “mugshot hoodies,” a cropped bomber, multiple hat designs, and more. Prices start at $60 for tank tops and run up to $395 for the cropped bombers. Notably, one of the mugshot designs originally included in the collection appears to have been removed, possibly in connection with social media criticism.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Basketball Team Kicked Out Of Tournament
A significant basketball tournament has dropped Kanye West’s Donda Academy team. TMZ reports that the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced they would be axing Ye’s team from the season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation. Scholastic released a statement regarding their decision, stating that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect” at their events.More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportKanye West's Donda Academy Closed For Remainder Of School YearKanye...
Complex
Brand To Watch: GCLO Studios
Welcome to Brand To Watch, a style column from COMPLEX UK where we spotlight the very best emerging brands from out of the UK and find out what makes them tick and what their vision of fashion and the future looks like. ‘Community’ is the buzzword of the new decade....
Complex
Yardsale Unleashes Updated Fan Favourites For Fall/Winter 2022
South London skate label Yardsale returns for Fall/Winter 2022 with its latest collection of weather appropriate apparel as well as brand classics and other fan favourites. Shot by Rafal Wojnowski, the campaign lookbook stars Alex Hatfield, Curtis Pearl and Kelvinas Litvinas in key pieces from the capsule such as the Black and Bone crewneck in a herringbone panel and jacquard print, the Gem Velour Zip Hood, and the brand’s loose-fitting Phantasy Jeans complete with reflective embroidery in both black and light washes.
Comments / 0