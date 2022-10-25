ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" captivates Philly

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4sOx_0ilL6ZxN00

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs joins CBS3 while celebrating National League Championship pennant 01:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A catchy tune is the soundtrack of the Philadelphia Phillies' unexpected run to the World Series. Everyone is singing the team's adopted victory song.

We've heard it in the locker room, in the bars and in the streets of Philadelphia when fans flooded Broad Street.

The Phillies' anthem "Dancing on My Own" has captivated the city.

The song is originally by Robyn, but the cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto is the Phillies' go-to.

Scott even said he's "down" to perform the song in the city during the World Series.

"When I heard it, somebody told me that's their clubhouse song," Nathan Hicks, manager of McGillin's Olde Ale House, said. "I'm like, you've got to be thinking of something else, there's no way that. Then I've seen the videos of the locker room celebration and I'm like OK, that's it and it's working for them."

Hicks says every time the bar plays the song, the crowd erupts inside.

It's the magic of music.

"I didn't know this song a month ago," Hicks said. "So the fact that I'm hearing it on every half hour on the half-hour right now is absolutely bizarre. Anything that gets these guys home runs and keeps them playing like they're playing, I'm here for it."

The song is rallying the city together in Red October and will be a song that will go down in Phillies' history.

"Every time I hear it now for the next 20 years, I'm going to associate it with these positive, happy vibes and really good energy," Hicks said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

What's happening to Bryce Harper's legacy home run ball?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone is still talking about Bryce Harper's legacy-defining home run Sunday that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The fan who caught the ball is sharing her plans on what to do with it.It was the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies' postseason future was hanging in the balance, with the team down a run and the air thick with tension.Then Harper blasted one with the ball sinking just beyond the left-field wall and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Aaron Judge, Dodgers News

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs just a few days ago, but the rumors of Aaron Judge leaving the team are already rolling. According to a new report from MLB insider Mike Feinsand, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be entering the Judge sweepstakes. "The Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's oldest bar serving up red beer for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire City of Philadelphia is getting in the Phillies spirit as the team prepares to face the Astros in the World Series. Now, Red October made its way to beer at Philadelphia's oldest bar. McGilllin's Olde Ale House started serving red beer Wednesday for the first time in its 162-year history. They've offered green beer for the Eagles and Saint Patrick's Day, and even blue beer for Villanova, but the red brew is a new one for them. McGillin's also added several other Phillies-themed items to the menu to help fans get ready for the World Series. McGillin's is on our best Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies while they're away list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What will it cost to travel to Houston for World Series?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Some fans are getting ready to spend thousands of dollars to fly to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.Joe DiBiaggio runs Phans of Philly, a South Jersey-based travel company focused on booking trips to Philadelphia sports teams' away games. He said right now, ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park are cheaper than in Philadelphia."Houston, they've been to the World Series and playoffs recently, so I think the market's not as hot as Philadelphia," DiBiaggio said. "The fans are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Where to find mural of Phanatic stomping San Diego Chicken

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Payback's a … you know how the phrase ends. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a World Series berth after beating the San Diego Padres, 4-1, in the National League Championship Series.San Diego took a number of Ls in the last week, and The Rook in Manayunk is reminding them of a big one. This mural is painted on the outside patio at The Rook. It shows the Phillie Phanatic stomping on the San Diego Chicken. It's a recreation of a mural San Diego had painted of the Chicken stomping the Phillie Phanatic last week prior to losing Game 1. They covered it up the next day. Local artist, Drew Montemayor, is the graphic designer for The Rook."After seeing this, all my friends asked me to paint the opposite if the Phillies won the series with the Phanatic on the Chicken mascot," Montemayor said. "The Phillies ended up winning, so I wanted to tell the story correctly. All I needed was a wall."The Rook is listed on our best bars to watch Phillies away games list.During Phillies games, The Rook offers $1 hot dogs and $3 specialty dogs, a perfect way to feel like you are inside the ballpark. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy