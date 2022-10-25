Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" captivates Philly

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs joins CBS3 while celebrating National League Championship pennant 01:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A catchy tune is the soundtrack of the Philadelphia Phillies' unexpected run to the World Series. Everyone is singing the team's adopted victory song.

We've heard it in the locker room, in the bars and in the streets of Philadelphia when fans flooded Broad Street.

The Phillies' anthem "Dancing on My Own" has captivated the city.

The song is originally by Robyn, but the cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto is the Phillies' go-to.

Scott even said he's "down" to perform the song in the city during the World Series.

"When I heard it, somebody told me that's their clubhouse song," Nathan Hicks, manager of McGillin's Olde Ale House, said. "I'm like, you've got to be thinking of something else, there's no way that. Then I've seen the videos of the locker room celebration and I'm like OK, that's it and it's working for them."

Hicks says every time the bar plays the song, the crowd erupts inside.

It's the magic of music.

"I didn't know this song a month ago," Hicks said. "So the fact that I'm hearing it on every half hour on the half-hour right now is absolutely bizarre. Anything that gets these guys home runs and keeps them playing like they're playing, I'm here for it."

The song is rallying the city together in Red October and will be a song that will go down in Phillies' history.

"Every time I hear it now for the next 20 years, I'm going to associate it with these positive, happy vibes and really good energy," Hicks said.