ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKYlI_0ilL67ZW00

Days after a car was found buried in the yard of a San Francisco Bay Area mansion, authorities are continuing to search for human remains as questions mount about the property's former owner and his violent past.

On Monday, San Mateo County Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe told the Mercury News that Johnny Bocktune Lew, who died in 2015, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992 and collected $87,000 in insurance on the vehicle.

The district attorney described the case as having the elements of a true crime novel, but with missing parts.

"This book has 15 chapters in it and we’ve only got two chapters," Wagstaffe told the Mercury News. "I don’t know if we’re ever going to get the other chapters, but I sure hope we do because it is an interesting story."

The Times could not reach Wagstaffe for comment on Monday.

Landscapers found the car on Thursday, buried in the backyard of a $15-million mansion in Atherton, a small town of about 7,000 people with a median income above $250,000, according to U.S. census data.

The car was discovered 4 to 5 feet deep in the ground behind the home in the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Atherton Police Department. Unused bags of concrete were found inside.

Cadaver dogs were brought in to scour the scene and “made a slight notification of possible human remains,” police said. But so far no remains have been found.

Adding to the questions around the car are sordid details from Lew's past.

Neighbors told the Mercury News that Lew, who sold the property in 2014, had a history of violence. Court documents revealed he was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1960s in Los Angeles in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Karen Gervasi. The California Supreme Court reversed the conviction in 1968.

He was later convicted on two counts of attempted murder in the 1970s, but details in that case were not readily available.

In the 1990s, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lew was arrested again, this time for insurance fraud after he attempted to hire people — who later turned out to be undercover agents — to sink his $1.2-million twin-engine yacht off the Golden Gate, claiming it belonged to an Asian crime mob.

In Atherton, authorities spent several days excavating the Mercedes before towing it to the San Mateo County Crime Lab on Saturday for analysis, police said.

"On Sunday ... ground-penetrating radar was used to examine the scene," police said. "This examination did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were located. This concluded our on-scene investigation."

Wagstaffe told the Mercury News that the lack of a body doesn't mean no crime was committed.

"For all I know, he might have killed somebody and disposed of the body," he said. "But why wouldn’t you then get rid of the car somewhere else? It’s strange."

Multiple cadaver dogs have indicated for possible human remains at the site, Wagstaffe told the newspaper, adding that he looked forward to seeing whether a forensic examination of the Mercedes yields any DNA or other evidence.

Ultimately, insurance fraud wouldn't explain why the car was buried or why the cadaver dogs continued to indicate for the presence of human remains over the weekend, he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 16

Related
sfstandard.com

Fatal Crash Victim ID’d as 66-Year-Old SF Chinese Immigrant

San Francisco officials have identified the victim in the fatal crash Monday in the Sunset as a Chinese immigrant woman. Huansu He was 66, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. He’s family launched a GoFundMe page to garner donations in the wake of her death. “We are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in San Francisco collision identified; described as 'dear mother, grandmother'

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said. The victim who died has been identified as 66-year-old Huansu He, by the city's medical examiner's office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teen Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in SF's Bernal Heights

A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Missing Moss Beach man found in San Francisco

Updated 3:45 p.m. A Moss Beach man with mental health issues who was reported missing for more than three days after being released custody by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was found in San Francisco early Wednesday morning. Richard Punquieli, 25, was arrested for trespassing at 9:21 p.m. on...
MOSS BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander

SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
SALINAS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After losing opioid lawsuit, Walgreens pushes San Francisco to address crime

Walgreens has thousands of stores across the country, yet in San Francisco the massive Illinois-based pharmacy store chain has become a symbol of The City's social strife. As Walgreens unsuccessfully defended itself from The City’s accusations that it played a key role in creating the opioid crisis roiling San Francisco, it has simultaneously pushed city officials to address the increase in crime in its stores. New San Francisco District Attorney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
LOS GATOS, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
452K+
Followers
72K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy