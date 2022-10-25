The Northampton County Elections Office announces that the deadline for voting by Ballot-on-Demand for the General Election is Tuesday, November 1st at 5:00PM. Ballot on Demand voting is available at the Elections Office, located on the Lower Level of the Courthouse at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042. Residents of Northampton County who are eligible to vote can come to the Elections Office, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot and turn it in all in the same visit. Showing ID is required before you can receive your ballot. Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO