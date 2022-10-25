Read full article on original website
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Latest “KidsPeace Stories” Video Highlights Mural Project at Allentown Clinic
ALLENTOWN, PA (October 26, 2022) – KidsPeace has posted the latest installment of its “KidsPeace Stories” video series – told by a mural artist inspired by the care provided at the organization’s outpatient clinic in Allentown, PA. Artist Monica Salazar was commissioned by KidsPeace, People...
Annual USMC Birthday Ceremony at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown
All Marines and friends and relatives of Marines are invited to an annual ceremony to celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United State Marine Corps on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at P. M. at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown, Pa. The public and U. S. Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy...
DECK THE STEELSTACKS WITH BOUGHS OF HOLLY!
Photo provided by ArtsQuest – Christkindlemarkt 2021 – By: Lisa Boehm. Yuletide treasure, Christkindlmarkt, returns Nov. 18. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Tickets to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial® are now on sale! The holiday tradition returns for its 30th year for five weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 19. This year to compliment the three-decade long holiday tradition, ArtsQuest will debut The Ice Rink at SteelStacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, an authentic ice rink constructed on the Levitt lawn from Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets for both Christkindlmarkt and Ice Rink may be purchased at Christmascity.org.
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Drive to Feed Homeless Men for the Holidays is Back
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The holidays are right around the corner and the Allentown Rescue Mission will hold its 22nd annual Thanks for Giving Food and Supplies Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Allentown Rescue Mission relies on the event to feed its guests throughout the holidays and to restock its pantry shelves for the upcoming year.
STEEPLES AND STEEL TOURS Presented by Steelworkers’ Archives and County of Northampton
“Steeples and Steel” tours pay tribute to immigrants who left their homelands in search of a better life in America. Many settled in South Bethlehem, became steelworkers, and also helped build their ethnic churches. A minibus leaves from St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church, 617 E. Fourth Street, Bethlehem. The...
LATINO LEADERSHIP ALLIANCE NUESTRO FUTURO GALA
The Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce this year’s Nuestro Futuro Gala will be held at the Steel Club in Hellertown, PA on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ms. Rachel Leon, Bethlehem City Council member. Ms. Leon is a native of Bethlehem and a 9-year veteran of the US Navy. She is also a recent graduate of Northampton Community College with a degree in Global Studies (Environmental Studies Concentration). Ms. Leon was sworn into Bethlehem City Council in January of this year making her part of the first female majority city council in the city’s 105-year history.
Saturday Hours at the Elections Office – Northampton County
The Elections Office is increasing their office hours prior to the November 8th General Election. The office, located on the Lower Level of the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, will be open this Saturday, October 29th from 8:00AM – Noon. The office currently has extended hours and is open Monday – Friday from 8:30AM – 7:00PM through October 31st.
WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’
(Lehigh Valley, PA) – WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards earlier this month. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking...
Farmhouse Eatery Ribbon Cutting Celebration in East Stroudsburg, PA
The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Farmhouse Poconos for a Ribbon Cutting – 2.0 highlighting their second location, FH Eatery at 15 Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg! This second location is bigger and offers a larger All Day Brunch menu and Dinner until 10pm every night. The Bartonsville location, which hosted a ribbon cutting back in August, is a Cafe and Bakery; while the Crystal Street location offers a full bar with fine wines and craft cocktails, and quickly becoming known for being the Home of the Smoking Mimosa Flights!
HNL Lab Medicine Kutztown-Maxatawny Patient Service Center to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation of their patient service center to the Maxatawny Marketplace shopping mall. The move will help to streamline HNL’s patient care experience by increasing patient access and overall convenience. The current HNL Kutztown location at...
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
Alteronce Gumby at the Allentown Art Museum
Featured Image – Alteronce Gumby: Dark Matter | at the Allentown Art Museum October 29, 2022, through April 9, 2023. Artist’s first solo museum show opens October 29, 2022. Allentown, PA—The Allentown Art Museum is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition Alteronce Gumby: Dark Matter on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in its upstairs galleries. Dark Matter explores the formal, material, and conceptual complexity of Gumby’s paintings, which reflect a profound fascination with the cosmos. Dark Matter, which marks the first solo museum exhibition of Gumby’s work, was assembled mostly from private collections and includes large-format works, some that fluoresce under black light, and early and more recent works that incorporate shards of tempered glass, gemstones, and other unconventional materials. Dark Matter will continue at the Museum through April 9, 2023.
VETERANS DAY COFFEE AND CONVERSATION
Join veterans for live and virtual conversation about their service. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Friday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks followed by a screening of Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film “Dunkirk”. This commemorative event be held in person and stream live on the SteelStacks Facebook page and website, Phoebe Ministries’ Facebook page and website, and Embassy Bank’s Facebook page.
Tips for voting on Election Day – Northampton Count
On November 8, 2022, Northampton County’s 154 precincts will be fully staffed for voters who prefer to cast their ballot on the ES&S ExpressVote XL machine. It is suggested that voters wear comfortable shoes and bring a chair if standing is difficult. Facemasks are recommended, but not required. Polls...
Ballot-on-Demand voting available until November 1st
The Northampton County Elections Office announces that the deadline for voting by Ballot-on-Demand for the General Election is Tuesday, November 1st at 5:00PM. Ballot on Demand voting is available at the Elections Office, located on the Lower Level of the Courthouse at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042. Residents of Northampton County who are eligible to vote can come to the Elections Office, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot and turn it in all in the same visit. Showing ID is required before you can receive your ballot. Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.
National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday 10/29
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Three Allentown sites will offer events where people can safely dispose of all their expired or unused prescription and over-the counter medicines in secure collection boxes. The Allentown Health Bureau and the Allentown Police Department are participating in the program in...
