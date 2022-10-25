ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

WQAD

Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dread and optimism in DeWitt

DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WQAD

Your weekend rundown for October 28th - 30th from WQAD and WLLR

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD is excited to present a new segment that will air Thursday mornings during Good Morning Quad Cities. The segment will help you plan your weekend by giving you a rundown of local events you can't miss. The new segment partners the Good Morning Quad Cities team with Dani and Pat from WLLR's Leuck & Howe Morning Show.
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Sioux City Journal

Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.

After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a Davenport duplex fire Tuesday. The Davenport Fire Department responded Tuesday about 8 p.m. to a fire in the 400 block of West 65th Street, according to a media release. Firefighters first on scene found a two-story duplex with smoke, according to the...
WQAD

WQAD

