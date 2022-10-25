Read full article on original website
Davenport making progress on incentive agreement for Fair Oaks Foods plant, holding public meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is making progress on a 'tax increment finance,' or TIF agreement, with Fair Oaks Foods. The Wisconsin-based food company broke ground on a $134 million bacon production facility on Sep. 1. The City offered a $6.4 million TIF agreement to attract Fair Oaks to the Davenport area.
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
Iowa's Secretary of State shows off election security testing process in Scott County prior to midterms
Sec. Pate and the Scott County Auditor test voting machines in Eldridge, showing off how voter IDs and paper ballots are checked.
Meet Patrick Moody, the Republican running for Rock Island County Sheriff
The Republican is challenging Democrat Darren Hart for the seat of Rock Island County Sheriff this November. Here's where he stands on the issues.
Meet Darren Hart, the Democrat running for Rock Island County Sheriff
The Democrat is challenging Republican Patrick Moody for the seat of Rock Island County Sheriff this November. Here's where he stands on the issues.
Quality of city streets top priority from community survey results
Findings of a community survey were revealed at a City Council work session Monday, showing residents’ views on a variety of aspects of city services and priorities. WGIL will cover more of the results in detail in the coming days, but the top priority of residents was clear; improve city streets.
In their own words: Meet the candidates running for Rock Island County Sheriff
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — We are continuing our election series--bringing you conversations with the candidates of some of the area's biggest races, including the race for Rock Island County Sheriff. Democrat Darren Hart is facing off against Republican Patrick Moody. These are not debates but, rather, a chance...
Davenport Community School District asks for feedback on downsizing plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Community School District is looking at some major changes and wants the community's opinion. A survey on plans to downsize school buildings was mailed out to district residents, which is due on Wednesday, Oct. 26. District leaders said the reason for the proposals is a...
County Board approves ordinance allowing off-highway vehicles on county roads
Owners of side-by-sides, golf carts, and other non-highway vehicles in Knox County will be able to drive them on rural county roads starting in February. The Knox County Board Wednesday night approved an ordinance that would allow for these vehicles on county roads, with the exception of County 10 Highway.
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Your weekend rundown for October 28th - 30th from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD is excited to present a new segment that will air Thursday mornings during Good Morning Quad Cities. The segment will help you plan your weekend by giving you a rundown of local events you can't miss. The new segment partners the Good Morning Quad Cities team with Dani and Pat from WLLR's Leuck & Howe Morning Show.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Pay It Forward | A Bettendorf veteran's service in thousands of events
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Lyle Peterson was drafted in March of 1969 to serve in the Vietnam War. That August, he was sent to the front lines, where he would serve a year in the Americal Division's 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Upon returning home, Lyle wasn’t initially interested in joining...
Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.
After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
For only one dollar, Rock Island is close to acquiring its largest land expansion in over 20 years
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is closing in on a deal with RiverStone Group that would lead to the City acquiring 538 acres of land from the local mining group. It will be the largest expansion of land that Rock Island has seen in over 20 years. "Rock...
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
Road Construction In Bettendorf Will Frustrate Drivers For Years To Come
The northeast side of Bettendorf is booming with home and business construction. The area by the TBK Sports Complex will soon also have a golf and entertainment venue called "Iron Tee Golf". But with all this construction also comes all the road construction. And it's not going anywhere for many,...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a Davenport duplex fire Tuesday. The Davenport Fire Department responded Tuesday about 8 p.m. to a fire in the 400 block of West 65th Street, according to a media release. Firefighters first on scene found a two-story duplex with smoke, according to the...
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
