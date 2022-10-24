Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Never mind the numbers: Michigan football's WRs have been key in perfect start
Still in his practice uniform, Blake Corum stood in front of the lectern at Schembechler Hall and paused, gazing into the distance. He was contemplating what Michigan football's biggest upgrade on offense was, considering the Wolverines have statistically been more productive then last year's Big Ten championship offense. ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Lions' Dan Campbell puts team on notice after fumble issues
The Detroit Lions only scored six points in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and head coach Dan Campbell put his team on notice about their turnover issues.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Tough call looms for Cristobal. And how UM freshman have played and eyebrow-raising tweet
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:
Carted off field in New England, Detroit Lions' Saivion Smith scheduled for neck surgery
Saivion Smith does not remember what he was trying to say, only that he was trying to say something and nothing was coming out of his mouth. Smith, on the Detroit Lions' practice squad injured list, said he suffered about 20 seconds of temporary paralysis when he was carted off the field in the first quarter of a loss to the New England Patriots earlier this month.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury: I think the adversity has helped us build some character
The Cardinals ended a two-game skid by beating the Saints last Thursday night, moving to 3-4. Arizona hadn’t scored 30 points in a game, let alone 42, to that point in the season. Getting a pair of pick-sixes from the defense certainly helped. But head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after a long weekend on Monday that he’s hoping his team has turned a corner.
Cardinals could use 2 kickers vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals made some roster moves on Wednesday, among which was the signing of kicker Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad to the active roster. That move makes it seem like kicker Matt Prater, who has been sidelined with a hip injury for three games, will miss a fourth game.
Falcons release former second-round pick Marlon Davidson
The Atlanta Falcons released former second-round pick Marlon Davidson, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. Davidson, a standout defensive lineman at Auburn, has not played in a game for the Falcons this season. The team never found a consistent role for Davidson, who appeared in 19 games since being drafted...
