The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Carted off field in New England, Detroit Lions' Saivion Smith scheduled for neck surgery

Saivion Smith does not remember what he was trying to say, only that he was trying to say something and nothing was coming out of his mouth. Smith, on the Detroit Lions' practice squad injured list, said he suffered about 20 seconds of temporary paralysis when he was carted off the field in the first quarter of a loss to the New England Patriots earlier this month.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury: I think the adversity has helped us build some character

The Cardinals ended a two-game skid by beating the Saints last Thursday night, moving to 3-4. Arizona hadn’t scored 30 points in a game, let alone 42, to that point in the season. Getting a pair of pick-sixes from the defense certainly helped. But head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after a long weekend on Monday that he’s hoping his team has turned a corner.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals could use 2 kickers vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals made some roster moves on Wednesday, among which was the signing of kicker Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad to the active roster. That move makes it seem like kicker Matt Prater, who has been sidelined with a hip injury for three games, will miss a fourth game.

