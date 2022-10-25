ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KS

Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash.

On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a vehicle had driven into the median. While deputies rushed to the scene, witnesses stopped on the interstate and tried to help the driver.

Deputies found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Life saving measures were unsuccessful. Investigators later determined the fatal injury was self-inflicted.

Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter

Through their investigation, deputies learned the vehicle had been spotted earlier in the day driving erratically in Johnson County. The driver was traveling at speeds over 100 miles-per-hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family of the man who died. They also extend gratitude for the patience of all the drivers who were diverted while the interstate was closed.

If you’re thinking about suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, you’re encouraged to call the Suicide Prevention & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The service is free, confidential and available 24/7.

Comments / 2

April Madura
1d ago

That is so very sad. I have an Aunt who threw herself off an interstate overpass in Tennessee several years ago. My heart goes pout to his loved ones and the poor people who had to see that.

Reply
6
LeaAnn Melgosa
1d ago

Oh my gosh thats very sad... 😭May God bless his family/ loved ones. I'm so sorry for your loss @April Madura. May God bless and comfort you all..

Reply
5
