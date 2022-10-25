Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
WVNews
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
ATLANTA (118) Collins 9-14 1-1 19, Hunter 7-10 1-3 17, Capela 3-8 0-0 6, Murray 5-18 2-4 14, Young 9-21 16-17 35, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Okongwu 5-5 0-0 10, J.Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 20-25 118.
WVNews
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
WVNews
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
WVNews
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
WVNews
Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio...
Sportscasting
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Scorebook Live
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
WVNews
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92.
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131
CHARLOTTE (131) Hayward 8-18 4-6 21, Washington 5-14 3-4 17, Plumlee 2-3 4-6 8, Oubre Jr. 7-18 2-3 17, Smith Jr. 7-16 0-2 14, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 6-10 2-2 17, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, Bouknight 5-9 1-2 13, Maledon 6-7 1-1 15, McGowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-99 20-30 131.
WVNews
Analysis: Lakers are going to have to look for some help
The season isn’t even two weeks old. Only 5% of the games have been played. Drawing any conclusions at this point would be ridiculous. Except, perhaps, this one: The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble.
WVNews
Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks past Nets, 110-99
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter to beat the Nets 110-99 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half as...
WVNews
Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland's four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain.
WVNews
Trae Young scores 35 points, Hawks beat Pistons 118-113
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 118-113 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The team will meet again Friday night.
WVNews
Markkanen has 24 points in Jazz's 109-101 win over Rockets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and eight rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.
WVNews
Siakam scores 20 as Raptors beat slumping 76ers 119-109
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career-high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 119-109 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and James Harden had 18 for Philadelphia,...
247Sports
Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend
The high school football season is in full swing. As we head into the meat of the 2022 season, there are many Texas commits to watch each week. The Longhorns currently have 21 commits in the 2022 class - Five-star New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, five-star Desoto WR, Johntay Cook, Five-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams, four-star Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, four-star Teague EDGE Derion Gullette, four-star Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman, four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic DL Sydir Mitchell, four-star Arlington Seguin safety Jamel Johnson, four-star North Crowley LB S'Maje Burrell, four-star Houston C.E. King DL Dylan Spencer, four-star Desoto running back Tre Wisner, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, four-star Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau, three-star Frisco Wakeland OL Connor Stroh, three-star Melissa OL Trevor Goosby, three-star Dallas South Oak Cliff EDGE Billy Walton, three-star New Orleans Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle, three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon and three-star Mansfield Timberview OL Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns also have three commits in the 2024 class in four-star Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton, four-star Clear Lake ATH Hunter Moddon and four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.
WVNews
Brewers sign RHP J.C. Mejía to minor-league contract
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander J.C. Mejía to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to their major-league spring training camp. Mejía, 26, briefly pitched for the Brewers this past season but received an 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for the performance-enhancing...
WVNews
Jalen Brunson, Knicks outlast Hornets 134-131 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Julius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.
WVNews
LaVine's 28 points enable Bulls to hold off Pacers, 124-109
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that sparked the Bulls to a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. The Bulls led by as many as 24 points in the second half before Pacers guard Buddy...
WFAA
WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast rivalry matchup between #9 Desoto and #3 Duncanville
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — There isn't a high school football game in North Texas this season that is bigger than this: No. 9 DeSoto at No. 3 Duncanville. Two state powers. Two college football factories. Two high-profile head coaches. And a district title on the line. You can watch the...
