Northport, AL

Bham Now

Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment

A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and a local developer supporting the construction of a much larger Piggly Wiggly grocery store building, surrounding businesss and additional parking passed the City Council on October 24th. The Plan. According to Murray Legg, a representative for the landowner who owns...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

City of Tuscaloosa Suspends New Short-Term Rentals Through January 2023

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday evening to suspend the issuances of short-term rental licenses within the city limits until January 2023. According to a resolution from the city, an ordinance to legalize and regulate short-term rentals was passed in 2017 which was limited to tourist overlay districts that were established around Lake Tuscaloosa and in areas near downtown Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election

Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Waste Management reps address commission

Two Waste Management representatives were in attendance at the Oct. 24 Shelby County Commission meeting to discuss issues that have taken place since the company took over garbage collection on Oct. 1. County Manager Chad Scroggins said the new contract was a hot topic at the previous commission meeting. After...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program

A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Attorney: Most parole hearings have become a waste of time

Birmingham attorney Matthew A. Bailey compared going before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to "Sisyphus at the boulder." There was a time when attorney Matthew Bailey believed, if he could put together a good packet illustrating his client would not be likely to reoffend, he had a good shot of them being granted parole.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

TUSCALOOSA, AL
