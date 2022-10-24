Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
‘This needs to be resolved now’: 2 state lawmakers react to Birmingham Water Works audit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two state lawmakers from Jefferson County said Wednesday the new Birmingham Water Works Board audit of its billing problems raised troubling questions about the utility’s direction and leadership. “This billing issue has been a problem for more than a year and they haven’t been able...
Bham Now
Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment
A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and a local developer supporting the construction of a much larger Piggly Wiggly grocery store building, surrounding businesss and additional parking passed the City Council on October 24th. The Plan. According to Murray Legg, a representative for the landowner who owns...
City of Tuscaloosa Suspends New Short-Term Rentals Through January 2023
The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday evening to suspend the issuances of short-term rental licenses within the city limits until January 2023. According to a resolution from the city, an ordinance to legalize and regulate short-term rentals was passed in 2017 which was limited to tourist overlay districts that were established around Lake Tuscaloosa and in areas near downtown Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama.
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election
Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
280living.com
Waste Management reps address commission
Two Waste Management representatives were in attendance at the Oct. 24 Shelby County Commission meeting to discuss issues that have taken place since the company took over garbage collection on Oct. 1. County Manager Chad Scroggins said the new contract was a hot topic at the previous commission meeting. After...
wbrc.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
wbrc.com
WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
ABC 33/40 News
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
Alabama AG immune to lawsuit from Jeffco sheriff’s brother in illegal bingo case, appeals court rules
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot be sued for seizing $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Marshall has qualified immunity, which prevents him from being sued in his...
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 7 years in prison for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Quincy T. Doss, 41, was sentenced Thursday in federal court. He had previously pleaded guilty to loan fraud related to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection […]
Northport to Consider Capping Fees to Free “Booted” Vehicles
Help may be on the way for motorists in Northport who suffering sticker shock over how much it can cost to remove "boots" and other immobilization devices from improperly parked vehicles. For those unfamiliar with the practice, a driver who parks in a forbidden or reserved spot or exceeds a...
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program
A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
alreporter.com
Attorney: Most parole hearings have become a waste of time
Birmingham attorney Matthew A. Bailey compared going before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to "Sisyphus at the boulder." There was a time when attorney Matthew Bailey believed, if he could put together a good packet illustrating his client would not be likely to reoffend, he had a good shot of them being granted parole.
University of Alabama Greek Council Cancels “Trick or Treat on Sorority Row” Event
The Alabama Panhellenic Association at the University of Alabama announced the cancellation of the 2022 "Trick or Treat on Sorority Row" Tuesday afternoon due to inclement weather. According to a release from university spokesperson, Shane Dorrill, the event was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Dorrill said the event...
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to seven years on COVID-19 program fraud charges
A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release Thursday from the United States Department of Justice. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss, 41, to 60 months in prison for the...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0