New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
Kangaroos out to teach Italy harsh lesson at Rugby League World Cup | Angus Fontaine
Without minnows’ exposure to elite sides like Australia a more level global playing field will never be achieved
BBC
Dan Biggar: Toulon target immediate signing of Wales fly-half from Northampton
Wales and Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar is a target for Toulon, with the French club wanting to sign him immediately. Biggar had already announced he would be leaving the English Premiership side at the end of the season. Discussions are ongoing about Biggar's next destination and when his exact departure...
BBC
Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut
Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
BBC
England v Greece: George Williams named captain for Rugby League World Cup match
Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates: Saturday 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A...
Sporting News
NZR statement: Saturday's All Blacks, Black Ferns fixtures gaffe
The NZR have issued a statement admitting it neglected to take into account the women’s World Cup schedule when organising this Saturday’s All Blacks match with Japan in Tokyo. Fans have been fuming in recent days after it emerged they will be forced to choose which match they watch live this weekend – either the Black Ferns versus Wales in the RWC quarter-finals or the opening match of the All Blacks’ latest northern hemisphere tour.
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand
Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
Sporting News
The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp
Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
BBC
Wasps: Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch join Stade Francais after Coventry club's demise
Wasps pair Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch have become the latest two players to find new clubs after signing for French Top 14 side Stade Francais. They were part of the 167 players and staff who had their contracts cancelled by Wasps, when the Coventry-based club went into administration on 18 October.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Ex-footballer Stuart Pearce inspires England before Greece match
Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart...
NBC Sports
Rugby World Cup: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play full time
As the Rugby World Cup heads into its fourth week in New Zealand, members of the U.S. Eagles are focused on this weekend’s quarterfinal round rematch against Canada (11:30pm ET on Saturday, Peacock). But for many players, this two-month block of time they’ve been able to devote to their...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
Sporting News
Papua New Guinea set their sights on glory at the RLWC: ‘One day we’d like to win it for our people’
Papua New Guinea kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages at the Rugby League World Cup alive, thanks to a powerful second half against the Cook Islands to claim a hard-fought 32-16 win. The Kumuls must now defeat Wales to book a spot in the quarter-finals, which will most...
BBC
Qatar: FIFA World Cup fans will not need Covid tests
A Wales fan said he is glad Qatar scrapped mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of the FIFA World Cup next month. Visitors to the Gulf state will still have to follow local restrictions, including proof of vaccination. But from 1 November it will drop a requirement for a PCR test 48...
