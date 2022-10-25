ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
BBC

Dan Biggar: Toulon target immediate signing of Wales fly-half from Northampton

Wales and Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar is a target for Toulon, with the French club wanting to sign him immediately. Biggar had already announced he would be leaving the English Premiership side at the end of the season. Discussions are ongoing about Biggar's next destination and when his exact departure...
BBC

Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut

Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
BBC

England v Greece: George Williams named captain for Rugby League World Cup match

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates: Saturday 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A...
Sporting News

NZR statement: Saturday's All Blacks, Black Ferns fixtures gaffe

The NZR have issued a statement admitting it neglected to take into account the women’s World Cup schedule when organising this Saturday’s All Blacks match with Japan in Tokyo. Fans have been fuming in recent days after it emerged they will be forced to choose which match they watch live this weekend – either the Black Ferns versus Wales in the RWC quarter-finals or the opening match of the All Blacks’ latest northern hemisphere tour.
SkySports

Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand

Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
Sporting News

The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp

Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
The Independent

Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful

Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
BBC

Qatar: FIFA World Cup fans will not need Covid tests

A Wales fan said he is glad Qatar scrapped mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of the FIFA World Cup next month. Visitors to the Gulf state will still have to follow local restrictions, including proof of vaccination. But from 1 November it will drop a requirement for a PCR test 48...

