The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Latest loss shows Lakers' issues extend beyond Russell Westbrook
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are all but speechless after the Lakers lose in Denver with Russell Westbrook sidelined with an injury.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 109, Houston 101
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Mathews 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Green 2-9, Tate 1-1, Eason 1-4, Martin Jr. 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 19 (Porter Jr. 5, Nix 4, Garuba...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
FOX Sports
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown
Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
L.A. LAKERS (99) James 8-21 1-2 19, Walker IV 6-14 2-3 15, Davis 11-19 0-1 22, Beverley 1-4 4-4 6, Reaves 3-5 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Christie 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 40-90 11-16 99.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point
1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122
SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson 9-20 4-4 27, Sochan 5-13 0-0 12, Poeltl 5-8 2-4 12, Jones 3-12 6-6 13, Richardson 4-8 0-0 11, Bates-Diop 6-9 3-3 15, McDermott 6-13 3-3 19, Roby 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 2-4 2-2 7, Langford 2-4 0-0 4, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 20-22 122.
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (30)35-27981. 2. Stanford (1)32-47623. 3. Texas29-77036. 25-965515.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131
Percentages: FG .495, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Washington 4-8, McDaniels 3-3, Maledon 2-2, Bouknight 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hayward, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Thor). Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Oubre Jr. 2, Plumlee...
Yardbarker
Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement
The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night. At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
