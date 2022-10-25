ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Utah 109, Houston 101

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Mathews 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Green 2-9, Tate 1-1, Eason 1-4, Martin Jr. 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 19 (Porter Jr. 5, Nix 4, Garuba...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Miami 119, Portland 98

MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99

L.A. LAKERS (99) James 8-21 1-2 19, Walker IV 6-14 2-3 15, Davis 11-19 0-1 22, Beverley 1-4 4-4 6, Reaves 3-5 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Christie 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 40-90 11-16 99.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point

1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
NEBRASKA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122

SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson 9-20 4-4 27, Sochan 5-13 0-0 12, Poeltl 5-8 2-4 12, Jones 3-12 6-6 13, Richardson 4-8 0-0 11, Bates-Diop 6-9 3-3 15, McDermott 6-13 3-3 19, Roby 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 2-4 2-2 7, Langford 2-4 0-0 4, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 20-22 122.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (30)35-27981. 2. Stanford (1)32-47623. 3. Texas29-77036. 25-965515.
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131

Percentages: FG .495, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Washington 4-8, McDaniels 3-3, Maledon 2-2, Bouknight 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hayward, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Thor). Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Oubre Jr. 2, Plumlee...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement

The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night. At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
