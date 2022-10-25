Read full article on original website
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
One shot in Southwest Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man showed up at a hospital with wounds from a shooting that Grand Rapids police think happened in Southwest Grand Rapids. The wound man, shot in an arm and leg, was not cooperative with police. Grand Rapids police responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26...
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
Man killed by lumber falling from trailer at Standale Lumber
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a partial load of lumber fell from a trailer and struck him at Standale Lumber, Grandville police said. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family. Police and firefighters were called...
Man who recorded police shooting of Patrick Lyoya testifies that ‘something was wrong’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The man who videotaped Patrick Lyoya’s killing by a now-fired Grand Rapids police officer said Thursday, Oct. 27, that Lyoya pulled over because of car trouble. Soon, Aime Tuyishme said, he saw Lyoya and Officer Christopher Schurr struggling in a front yard. “Something was...
Police: Man killed by falling load of lumber in Grandville
A 51-year-old truck driver was killed when he was hit by a load of lumber being delivered to a company in Grandville.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
Watch live: Court hearing for Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pivotal hearing for a police officer charged with murder will be live streamed Thursday morning. Now-former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr will appear in a Kent County District courtroom on Oct. 27 for a preliminary exam hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin...
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
Court documents reveal new details in murder of Muskegon mother of 4
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Muskegon wife and mother in early October appeared in district court Tuesday. Investigators arrested 62-year-old Phillip Smith a day after responding to the scene near Laketon Avenue and Getty Street. First-responders found 30-year-old Ashley Ridge—a mother of four—dead...
Police identify man killed when truck’s lumber load falls on him
GRANDVILLE, MI -- A man killed by lumber falling from a truck in Grandville has been identified as a 51-year-old Ontario, Canada man. Grandville police said Levi Linton died in the 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 accident at Standale Lumber, 2971 Franklin Ave. SW. Police said a trailer of lumber...
Grand Rapids middle school student caught with unloaded handgun, ammo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids middle school student was caught carrying an unloaded handgun and authorities also found ammunition in one of the student’s bags, school officials said. The student at Burton Middle School, 2133 Buchanan Ave. SW, was identified Tuesday, Oct. 25 after another student notified...
GRPS: Student found with unloaded gun, taken into custody
A Grand Rapids student was taken into custody on Tuesday because the student had an unloaded gun, school officials say.
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Attorney: Deputy wasn’t chasing speeder before deadly crash
The attorney for the family of a woman who was killed in a crash with an Allegan County Sheriff's Department cruiser is skeptical of claims the deputy was trying to catch up to a speeder.
Patrick Lyoya killed, police officer charged with murder: A timeline of key events in the case.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly seven months ago, a traffic stop on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side turned deadly and thrust the community into the national discussion about policing of minority communities. Nine days later, police officials released bodycam and cellphone video showing the officer shoot Black motorist Patrick...
What did officer tell investigators about killing Patrick Lyoya? Questions may be answered at hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the six months since a police officer shot a Black man in the back of the head following a struggle over a Taser, the public has been privy to many of the details. Grand Rapids police released bodycam and cellphone videos showing the moments...
Semi truck driver killed in industrial accident at Standale Lumber identified
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating an accident at Standale Lumber that resulted in the death of a semi-truck driver. The 51-year-old driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. after a load of lumber fell from a trailer...
Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
