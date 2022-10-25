ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

One shot in Southwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man showed up at a hospital with wounds from a shooting that Grand Rapids police think happened in Southwest Grand Rapids. The wound man, shot in an arm and leg, was not cooperative with police. Grand Rapids police responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
WEST OLIVE, MI
MLive

Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
Fox17

Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
