1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading. One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation,...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Apartment on Park Street in Reno
Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment on Park Street in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Mill Street and Wells Avenue. Fire crews tell us the fire was in one unit, between two walls. They say the fire was called...
FOX Reno
Reno Police looking for witnesses to vehicle versus pedestrian crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening. Crews responded to the area of South McCarran Boulevard at Mira Loma Drive on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Placer County man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 28 in North Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 around North Tahoe. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. on SR 28, east of Old County Road. Their preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Ian Tippins,...
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay
PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire at Sparks high rise apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An outside water feature caught fire at a Sparks apartment building Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of C Street just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. The...
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
2news.com
One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon
Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
2news.com
Reno Police request assistance locating missing person suffering from Dementia
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Jeanne Milet (77 year old) was last seen at her residence on Coranado Wy in Reno on October 22, 2022 at 3 pm. Jeanne suffers from dementia and short term memory loss. Jeanne is...
Record-Courier
Tahoe man gets five years in prison after Samaritans intervene in battery
A South Lake Tahoe man who admitted strangling and dragging his ex-girlfriend after tricking her into a drive to Spooner Junction was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison on Monday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27 was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction, according...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
FOX Reno
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Geiger Grade in Storey County. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash that occurred in the area of SR-341 at mile marker 6 Storey on Sept. 24 around 4:30 p.m.
Record-Courier
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
