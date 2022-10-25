ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons fouled out of a Brooklyn Nets loss for the second time this season, making fans extremely upset after the game.

Ben Simmons is the butt of every basketball joke once again after a tough showing against the Memphis Grizzlies . Simmons showed that his caliber of defense is something the Nets haven't had before, but he is also proving his doubters right every time he plays without any offensive impact.

In his third game of the season, Simmons had another night where he scored under 10 points, ending with 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies. His defensive responsibility also caused him to foul out for the second time in 3 games, a very poor track record to start the season with. As a result, Nets and NBA fans are piling on Simmons after the team fell to a 134-124 loss to the Grizzlies in this game.

Out of the 3 major stats in basketball, Simmons' lowest season average comes from the points he has scored. This season, Ben is averaging 5.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. He has immense value on the court but all of it is negated by his fouling habits and completely hopeless scoring game.

Can Simmons Turn It Around And Lead The Nets To Success?

Everyone has already seen the ceiling that awaits the Brooklyn Nets if Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are their 2 primary players with a weak supporting cast. They were bounced out of the first round of the playoffs like that, so Simmons being on the court is already an improvement. His impact will determine the amount of success the Nets will have.

His defensive potential makes him extremely valuable next to KD and Kyrie, but he needs to be able to foul less to ensure he can contribute in late-game situations. The same goes for his scoring, as he can't be on the court and provide anything if teams will foul him to send him to the line or not guard him and put extra pressure on KD and Kyrie.

