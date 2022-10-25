ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Scottie Barnes (ankle) ruled out for Raptors Monday night

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes is dealing with a sprained right ankle, suffered Saturday night when he left early and did not return. Now, the team has decided to hold the talented youngster out of action to kick off the new week. Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa should see more opportunities as long as Barnes is sidelined.
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy