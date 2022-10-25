Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler Sitting Most Of The Fourth Quarter In Monday’s Loss To Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra surprisingly sat forward Jimmy Butler for most of the fourth quarter in Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. By the time, Buter re-entered, it was too late. The Raptors had already seized control of the game. Spoelstra said he should've reconsidered the timing of getting Butler back in the game.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
George Karl Thinks Nuggets Should Trade for LeBron James
The former coach of the year wants Denver to make a move for the all-time great.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Scottie Barnes (ankle) ruled out for Raptors Monday night
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes is dealing with a sprained right ankle, suffered Saturday night when he left early and did not return. Now, the team has decided to hold the talented youngster out of action to kick off the new week. Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa should see more opportunities as long as Barnes is sidelined.
Detroit Pistons Lose To The Atlanta Hawks 118-113
The Pistons fall to the Hawks despite big performances from Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 33 points, and Cade Cunningham, who had 26.
Following Win Over Pacers, 76ers Begin Road Trip in Toronto | Gameday Report 5/82
The next game for the 76ers (1-3) is Wednesday against the Raptors (2-2) in Toronto, kickstarting a four-game road trip to close out the first month of the new season. The second game will also be played in Toronto (Friday), followed by stops in Chicago (Saturday) and Washington (Monday). The...
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
Toronto Raptors President Fined $35K For Actions In Loss To Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for approaching the scorer’s table the other night and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
The one positive so far in Cristobal’s first UM season. And why he’s still so confident
A quick six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
NHL Scores: Live NHL scores today from 2022-’23 season
The 2022-2023 season is underway and you can find all the latest NHL scores here. You can also find a
