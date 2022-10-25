Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
Powerball Live Results for 10/24/22, Monday Jackpot Was $625 Million
Monday's drawing had a cash-value option worth $299.8 million. It's the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball jackpot soars to $800 million, makes list of Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever
It could happen to you. That's the line many lottery players think of when playing the Powerball. The lottery once again rolled over, and as of Thursday morning, the jackpot soared...
Powerball: No jackpot winner Monday night, prize will rollover to $680M
There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, rolling over the prize to a drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 26. If won, the Monday’s jackpot would have been the eighth-largest in history — but now, players will draw numbers for a $680 million jackpot prize, making it the seventh-largest in the 30-year history of the game.
Get your tickets! Powerball Jackpot soars to $800 million - the second largest of all time - jumping $100 million in one night after no one won last night's 36th draw
The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $800 million after no winners were declared during Wednesday night's drawing for the $700 million pot. The exceedingly high figure - the second highest ever in the game's 30-year history - will be drawn for on Saturday night and could grow even more before then.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $700 Million Ahead of Wednesday Night's Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall. No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct....
Powerball jackpot hits estimated $580 million for Saturday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth largest Powerball jackpot ever. There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.
Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
