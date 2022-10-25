ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Tonight's Bears vs. Patriots Game

By Mitchell Forde
NFL fans have endured a lot of low-scoring primetime games this season — mostly at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

So even though the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots has been a little bit sloppy, the fact that they've seen as many touchdowns as punts has fans feeling satisfied.

"This game may be messy but it’s also WILDLY entertaining." -- Albert Breer

The game has featured a little bit of everything. A struggling Chicago offense has shown signs of life, scoring 33 points through the first 48 minutes. There have been five total touchdowns scored, three by the Bears. Rain in Foxboro has led to some ball security issues; the Patriots have turned the ball over twice and the Bears once.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones even tried to kick a Bears defensive player, then got benched for fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe.

Plus, it's looking like the end result will be an upset, with the 2-4 Bears leading the 3-3 Patriots 33-14 with less than a quarter remaining.

The Monday Night matchup may not exactly be a matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. But given what NFL fans have had to endure this season, it's a welcome change of pace.

