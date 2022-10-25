ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Get your tickets! Powerball Jackpot soars to $800 million - the second largest of all time - jumping $100 million in one night after no one won last night's 36th draw

The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $800 million after no winners were declared during Wednesday night's drawing for the $700 million pot. The exceedingly high figure - the second highest ever in the game's 30-year history - will be drawn for on Saturday night and could grow even more before then.
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
