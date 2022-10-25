Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."
Joel Embiid had jokes about overreacting fans.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
Lakers News: LeBron James Is Thirst Tweeting About Rival Teams’ Shooting Guards During Off-Days
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is keenly aware that his team cannot shoot from deep. The 0-3 Lakers are shooting a league-worst 21.2% of their 39 triple attempts per night. View the original article to see embedded media. So how has King James spend spending his time...
Multiple Pacers give respect to Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers feature a star duo that is extremely tough to stop in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The big fella is able to take a game over in the blink of an eye while Harden has been looking his former self to begin the 2022-23 season.
Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Bulls 124
Pacers games have been following a familiar script early into the 2022-23 season: the Blue & Gold fall into an early hole, mount an inspired second-half charge, but ultimately come up short. That was the case again on Wednesday night in Chicago, where Indiana (1-4) trailed by as many as...
Raptors strong late in giving 76ers fourth loss in five games
Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
Screen Shots: Luke Richardson, Carey Price and Scoring Defensemen
Welcome back to Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature in which we forgo the long-form in favor of a few smaller, mini-columns. We also don’t do much in the way of the introductory paragraph and get to the columns right away. Here we go:. – You almost have to...
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Commanders-Colts Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
In his first start since replacing Carson Wentz, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Commanders to a 23-21 upset victory over the Packers. Washington, who had lost four consecutive games straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), has now posted a 2-0 SU and ATS mark in recent weeks. After...
