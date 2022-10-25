CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will be asked to give staff some direction related to the eventual replacement of Casper Fire-EMS Station 1. The fire station was built in 1976 using precast construction that limits options for remodeling or modifying it, according to a memo from Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black. The City of Casper has had to invest $254,000 in the last three years on upgrades to keep the station functional, and an approximate extra $1,904,725 toward maintenance needs are projected through 2027, the memo added.

