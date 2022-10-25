Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Debbie McCullar for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council looks to adjust ‘one-cent’ nonprofit program to two-year grant cycle
CASPER, Wyo. — If voters approve of renewing the countywide optional ‘one-cent’ sales tax, also known as the “fifth penny,” this November, the City of Casper estimates its share of revenues over the next four years will total around $64.5 million. In August, the Casper...
oilcity.news
‘She is exemplified integrity’: Natrona’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra Stille honored Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra “Sandi” Stille was honored during the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting. Stille, a language arts teacher at Centennial Junior High School, was selected as Teacher of the Year out of 17 nominees across the school district. Centennial Assistant Principal Lisa Allen talked about why Stille was nominated.
oilcity.news
Angela Emery planning to retire after 24 years directing Platte River Trails Trust
CASPER, Wyo. – On Thursday, the Platte River Trails Trust announced its long-time executive director is planning to retire. Angela Emery will officially retire from the director position on March 31, 2023, Platte River Trails Trust said. “Angela has been the face of our trail system for nearly 24...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council directs staff to work to nail down land, design costs for new Fire Station 1
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed Fire Station 1 and the need the Casper Fire-EMS Department sees to replace it. Station 1 is the “biggest and busiest” of any of Casper’s fire stations, housing Engine 1, Truck 1, Rescue 1 and a battalion chief, Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black told the City Council. While Casper’s four other stations typically have three personnel on duty at a time, Station 1 has up to 10 personnel per shift.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/19/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Brad Cundy for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council talking money for new Fire Station 1 on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will be asked to give staff some direction related to the eventual replacement of Casper Fire-EMS Station 1. The fire station was built in 1976 using precast construction that limits options for remodeling or modifying it, according to a memo from Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black. The City of Casper has had to invest $254,000 in the last three years on upgrades to keep the station functional, and an approximate extra $1,904,725 toward maintenance needs are projected through 2027, the memo added.
oilcity.news
Survey: City of Casper seeking community’s input to help steer future of Washington Park
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is asking residents to consider completing a usage and recreation survey about Washington Park. While Washington Park has everything from a bandshell and a swimming pool to tennis courts, a baseball field and rentable shelters, many amenities at the park are beyond expected lifespans, according to Parks Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez. The park also lacks adequate parking, restrooms and inclusive infrastructure, the city’s press release added, citing Lopez.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council nixes talk of downtown one-way street conversion unless money situation changes
CASPER, Wyo. — While the Casper City Council was slated to revisit the topic of converting downtown one-way streets to two-ways at an upcoming work session, councilmembers said Tuesday that they don’t think more discussion on the topic is needed. The last time the conversation came up was...
oilcity.news
Natrona Collective Health Trust announces leadership changes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust Board of Directors announced a leadership transition today, Oct. 25. Beth Worthen will become the new CEO as of Nov. 1, following the resignation of current CEO Meredith Benton. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to express our...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Mills applies for grant for new water storage tank
MILLS, Wyo. — For the last three years, the City of Mills has been in the process of adding a new water storage tank. Recently, the city applied for a Community Development Block Grant for roughly $531,000 to help fund the project. Other funding for the tank is coming...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
oilcity.news
Scammers now posing as Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, claiming ‘urgent information’
CASPER, Wyo. — Phone scammers are now posing as Natrona County Sheriff’s Office officials in a new volley of intimidation tactics, according to an agency release Wednesday. “We have received several calls today from vigilant citizens stating that scammers are spoofing our NCSO phone number (307-235-9282) and are...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
Comments / 1