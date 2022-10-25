ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Get your tickets! Powerball Jackpot soars to $800 million - the second largest of all time - jumping $100 million in one night after no one won last night's 36th draw

The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $800 million after no winners were declared during Wednesday night's drawing for the $700 million pot. The exceedingly high figure - the second highest ever in the game's 30-year history - will be drawn for on Saturday night and could grow even more before then.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy