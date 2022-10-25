ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Man arrested for trying to rob Forsyth credit union

FORSYTH, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth Police arrested a man Wednesday for trying to rob a credit union. According to Forsyth Police, officers responded to a panic alarm at Robins Financial Credit Union at 76 E Johnston Street around 4:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers say they discovered Michael Loftis...
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives over $90,000 in H.E.A.T. grant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded over $90,000 thanks to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s H.E.A.T. grant. BCSO is one of 21 law enforcement agencies that are receiving money for the Federal 2023 Fiscal year from the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant. The total of the BCSO’s grant is $90,620.86.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery

FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
PERRY, GA
WRDW-TV

How offenders are giving back to community in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of Washington County’s RSAT Program have been giving back to the community. They have been working on several projects like setting up the Kaolin Festival, painting and repairing buildings and getting a book library ready for the Family Connection Project. The program is part...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo enforced school zones now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these school zones and when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed, and what time of day. To clear some of that up I went and spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students

MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
mercer.edu

Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65

Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon local news

