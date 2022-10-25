Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
'Frustration': Man says Warner Robins won't 'accept responsibility' after breaking water main cover, pipe 3 years ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins man claims the city made his home unlivable by breaking his water main cover and a pipe in his front yard. The home is located at 214 Madrid Street, just a few miles from Warner Robins City Hall. No one ever...
41nbc.com
Man arrested for trying to rob Forsyth credit union
FORSYTH, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth Police arrested a man Wednesday for trying to rob a credit union. According to Forsyth Police, officers responded to a panic alarm at Robins Financial Credit Union at 76 E Johnston Street around 4:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers say they discovered Michael Loftis...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives over $90,000 in H.E.A.T. grant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded over $90,000 thanks to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s H.E.A.T. grant. BCSO is one of 21 law enforcement agencies that are receiving money for the Federal 2023 Fiscal year from the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant. The total of the BCSO’s grant is $90,620.86.
Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery
FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
GBI, Monroe County deputies investigating inmate's suicide death
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating an inmate's death at the Monroe County jail Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., a deputy was doing a headcount when he found an inmate that had attempted suicide. Deputies...
With more Bibb speed camera citations come more chances to challenge them
MACON, Ga. — Speeding cameras are gaining popularity across Central Georgia. In Macon-Bibb County, they're the source for tons of violations this fall. With more citations come more chances to challenge them. The process is a bit different from traffic court. "If I had the time, I'd stand out...
Houston County appeals order to pay for transgender deputy's surgery
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County appealed a judge's order telling them to pay for an investigator's gender-change surgery. The county and Sheriff Cullen Talton filed the appeal last week in federal court in Macon. This spring, the judge ruled that Houston County violated Anna Lange's civil rights by...
Monroe County Schools pushes for ESPLOST to help provide for students, staff, and sports fans
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — As Monroe County voters make their way to the polls, the Board of Education is asking you to remember their students and staff. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Tax is back on the ballot for renewal. The ESPLOST is a one-cent tax collected from...
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin nurse returns from Hurricane Ian relief
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent is welcoming back one of their nurses with open arms. April Sweatman served 18 years as a nurse, three with Atrium Navicent in Milledgeville. She was assigned to a National Disaster Medical System team in Lee County, Florida. Sweatman says she wanted to...
WRDW-TV
How offenders are giving back to community in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of Washington County’s RSAT Program have been giving back to the community. They have been working on several projects like setting up the Kaolin Festival, painting and repairing buildings and getting a book library ready for the Family Connection Project. The program is part...
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo enforced school zones now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these school zones and when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed, and what time of day. To clear some of that up I went and spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
wgxa.tv
Woman convicted in 2015 Macon murder following years of trial delays
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been found guilty in a Macon murder seven years after it happened. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says a Bibb County jury found Donna Elyse Jackson guilty of the murder of Ricky Smith. Smith was shot and killed...
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students
MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
'Feel strongly about constituents' needs': State House candidates share top priorities in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Earlier this week, we spoke with Baldwin County's senate candidates running for Senate District 25. Tuesday, we're moving on to the State House Representative candidates for District 133 where we introduce you to Republican Ken Vance, and Democrat Hoganne Harrison- Walton. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha sat down...
Smoke over Central Georgia due to 170-acre controlled burn
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you see smoke in the air in Central Georgia it is likely part of permitted burning in Twiggs County, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Georgia Forestry has permitted a 170-acre agriculture burn in Twiggs County near the Bibb and Houston County...
Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
mercer.edu
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65
Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins, city says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people were arrested in Warner Robins after a drive-by shooting and chase that ended in an officer-involved accident, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. At just after 12:30 p.m., Warner Robins Police Department responded to shots fired at 303 Peachtree...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0