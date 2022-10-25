ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks over Hornets in OT thriller

Jalen Brunson willed the New York Knicks to a come-from-behind 134-131 win Wednesday night over the Charlotte Hornets for their first 3-0 start at home in a decade. The Knicks, who improved to 3-1, found a way to win in the end after squandering a 12-point lead in the third quarter.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of being traded elsewhere. Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year.
Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split

MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put...
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol)...
