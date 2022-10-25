ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Conversation Africa

Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance

Orlando East, a working class community on the periphery of Johannesburg in South Africa, has turned 90 years old. Orlando was one of the first municipal locations – called townships under apartheid – established in 1932 for Africans under the 1923 Native Urban Areas Act. It was renamed Orlando East when Orlando West was established in the 1940s.
Enjoy Orlando

What is your Orlando alternatives?

Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
fox35orlando.com

Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic with increased chances of developing over the next few days. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40-percent over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
fox35orlando.com

Superstorm Sandy: 10 years ago

It's been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy -- one of the worst storms to hit the east coast. Amy Freeze, FOX Weather Meteorologist, joins Good Day Orlando to talk about the weather event.
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
