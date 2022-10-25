ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic with increased chances of developing over the next few days. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40-percent over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.

