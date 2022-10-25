ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Students and families attend meeting voicing concerns

By Emily Silvi
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Scranton, parents, teachers, and students attended the board meeting to voice their opinions about possible school closures.

The previous Monday, October 17 the board met to discuss closing some of its ten Elementary Schools.

This is part of the Scranton School Districts Five Year Recovery Plan.

Currently, there are two possible phases being discussed.

One, close John Adams Elementary and consolidate into Neil Armstrong and divide Charles Sumner into Isaac Tripp and Frances Willard.

Two, close Prescott Elementary and consolidate it into Robert Morris.

Wyoming Valley staple getting a name change

Nearly 100 people attended the Monday meeting with many saying closing the schools is not the answer.

“It’s ridiculous to consider closing both Prescott and Adams, as many have pointed out this evening, especially after closing Bancroft last year. Um.. there’s a huge hole in this city,” said Jen Schwartz.

“Closing Adams and sending these students to another school with larger class sizes isn’t the answer to better education, but rather your answer to balancing your books. I’m asking each and every one of you to vote “no” on closing John Adams at the next board meeting,” Phil Alicia explained.

“Before you start tearing down our schools and closing more programs, please, listen to the parents. Listen to the parents,” Mayor Connors stated.

The district hopes to have a final plan in December.

