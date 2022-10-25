Memphis city council brings in auditor to review grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just weeks after Memphis city council finalized its Community Grant Funds, that same city council passed a resolution to bring in an outside auditor to ‘review the Memphis City Council Grant Program records for the prior three fiscal years, according to the wording in the resolution.

This prompted us to look into this most recent fiscal year, where each council member got an allocation ranging from about $140,000 to $250,000.

The document breaks down the name of the organization, the amount of money each council member granted, if any, and the representative of each organization.

One that stands out – Communities in Schools of Memphis, where Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas allocated $20,500 of her $180,000 allocation for the year.

The representative of that organization? Darren Thomas II, her husband.

Thomas’s LinkedIn profile shows that he worked for Communities in Schools of Memphis since December of 2020, and moved to the Director of Development role in May 2022, and he left the organization just last month.

In a phone call Monday afternoon, City Attorney Allen Wade said this resolution bringing in an outside auditor is nothing more than procedural and there could be findings, or there could be nothing found.

He also said there has not been an audit done in the last three years.

According to the city’s code of ethics for city officials, section 2-10-3 says ‘an officer with the responsibility to vote on a measure shall disclose during the meeting at which the vote takes place’.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not Easter-Thomas disclosed this information before the vote happened.

She was sworn into office in 2019 and her term ends next year, in 2023.

We reached out to Councilwoman Easter-Thomas directly and did not get a response so far.

